Man who killed nephew by slamming him to ground in UP's Firozabad gets death penalty

A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district on Friday sentenced a 24-year-old man to death for killing his one-and-a-half-year-old nephew by repeatedly slamming him against the ground after the child’s mother turned down his marriage proposal. The man was sentenced him to death along with a penalty of ₹50,000 a day after. (Unsplash/Representative)

District and sessions judge Babbu Sarang convicted Jitendra Pathak alias Viraj in the case on Thursday and sentenced him to death along with a penalty of ₹50,000 a day after.

According to Aditya Langeh, SSP Firozabad, Viraj killed his nephew Aarav on May 30 by repeatedly slamming him against the ground in a lane in Shikohabad’s Yadav colony after his sister-in-law Rati allegedly dismissed his marriage proposal. Later, he also carried the child’s body on his shoulder.

Also read: Man awarded death for killing 18-month-old nephew in UP’s Firozabad

He was arrested on the same day. During the investigation, he told the police that he wanted to marry his brother’s wife and saw their son as an obstacle to his plans.

Thirteen witnesses appeared on behalf of the prosecution, while the defence presented only one witness.

“The fear developed in the society can only be removed by by giving severe punishment to the accused. Otherwise, society will remain in the fear that such a brutal killing ends with simple punishment,” the judge said in his order.

“The incident not only relates to the murder of innocent child but also creates vacuum in life of Mother Rati and also father. The way accused executed the incident, slamming the child on road not once but multiple times and checking if child was dead, is very heinous, gruesome, unprovoked, cold blooded and a brutal murder,” he added.