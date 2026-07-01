Family accepts Himanshu’s body for cremation after govt assurances; CM removes SSP, SP

The almost three-day deadlock was broken after the grieving family of slain Karni Sena youth wing chief Himanshu Singh agreed to accept his body and cremate it on written assurance by the administration for a government job to the widow of the deceased, murder charge on slack police officials, arresting of all the named accused and fast tracking trial, even as CM Hemant Soren removed both Jamshedpur SSP Piyush Pandey and his wife Seraikela-Kharsawan SP Nidhi Dwivedi, officials said on Wednesday. Slain Himanshu’s father Arvind Singh breaks down on Wednesday (HT PHOTO)

“I have decided to immediately relieve the East Singhbhum SSP and Seraikela-Kharsawan SP from their posts and attach them to Police Headquarters due to their failure to maintain law and order and negligence in establishing effective control over criminal activities,” Soren posted on X on Tuesday night.

“Father of Himanshu Singh, Arvind Singh, has given an application to the East Singhbhum DC requesting government job to Himanshu’s widow, arresting of the remaining accused, strong action against police personnel present during the incident and fast tracking trial of the case, which has been accepted and signed. The body of Himanshu is being handed over to his family,” Anuranjan Kisphotta, Kolhan DIG, told HT on Wednesday.

Kisphotta was leading the police and administrative delegation consisting Seraikela-Kharsawan DC Nitish Kumar Singh, Jamshedpur city SP Lalit Meena, Dhalbhum SDO Arnav Mishra, Jamshedpur rural SP Shubham Khandelwal and other senior officials.

The police and administrative delegation reportedly told Arvind Singh and other family members that three of the 11 accused in the FIR had been arrested and legal action would be taken against the police personnel by registering murder case against them and recommendations would be sent to the government for government job to Himanshu’s widow Richa Singh and speedy trial.

Family members and friends of slain Himanshu reached his residence at Hariom Nagar in Adityapur late Wednesday evening from the MGMMCH postmortem house. His cremation is expected to be held late Wednesday night amid tight security. Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren was at Himanshu’s residence to express his condolences and solidarity with the grieving family.

The breakthrough came after series of meetings between the administration and Himanshu’s family amid beeline of political leaders since early morning after the family refused to accept his body and cremate Himanshu after post mortem around 3 am on Wednesday.

Officials said the family was informed twice and requested to come to the postmortem house but none came. Even a notice for postmortem was also issued.

Subsequently, Dhalbhum SDO Arnav Mishra on Wednesday imposed prohibitory order in six police station areas of Jamshedpur - Sakchi, Bistupur, Kadma, Sonari, MGM and Mango - to prevent processions, dharna and unlawful gatherings over the rising public anger surrounding the killing of Himanshu in a chopper attack in front of police outside Double Down Bar and Cafe under Bistupur PS on Saturday midnight. Himanshu died in TMH late Sunday evening.

Four police officials, including Bistupur PS OC, were suspended on Sunday night for dereliction of duty, indecision, slackness and inaction during the chopper attack.

The Jamshedpur SSP office on Wednesday evening released photos of main accused Biswanath Mandal alias Bodra, a resident under Gamharia PS in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, and announced a cash reward of ₹2 lakh for information on his whereabouts. People have been asked to contact Jamshedpur city SP Lalit Meena, CCR DSP Manoj Thakur, Bistupur PS OC Niranjan Kumar and police control room.

“We want the encounter of Biswanath Mandal, stringent punishment to all the named accused and murder case against the police officials who stood as mute spectators while my son and his friend Pratyush were stabbed multiple times after being dragged out of police van. The administration has assured prompt arrest, and government job to Himanshu’s widow. Hence, we have taken his body,” Arvind Singh said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Opposition BJP has given a 48-hour ultimatum for arrest of the remaining nine accused, warning of a bandh in Jamshedpur on July 3 in case of failure to do so.