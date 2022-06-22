Will fight: Sanjay Raut's tweet after Uddhav Thackeray's address

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday tweeted a message of fighting back after Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's live address amid the political crisis. Earlier in the day, Raut hinted at the dissolution of the state assembly. But with the Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh pledging his support and claiming that he was kidnapped, the situation took a dramatic turn within a few hours. Amid speculations that Uddhav Thackeray may resign on Wednesday, the chief minister sent out a message of putting up a strong fight for Maharashtra as well as for 'Hindutva'. Follow LIVE updates of the Maharashtra political crisis

Sitting in front of the photo of Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav, who has tested positive for Covid, said when the Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP came together in 2019, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had asked him to be the chief minister. "I didn't even prior experience. But I took the responsibility. Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi helped me a lot and they kept their faith in me," Uddhav said adding that it is shocking to him to know that his own party people have turned against him.

"I am ready to give my resignation to the MLAs, they should come here and take my resignation to Raj Bhavan. I am ready to leave the post of Shiv Sena party head also, not on the saying of others but my workers. But they have to come and say it on my face that they do not want me," Uddhav said in his much-awaited address since the trouble broke out.

On the Hindutva issue, which has emerged as the main plank of Eknath Shinde's rebellion, Uddhav Thackeray said it is a misconception that today's Shiv Sena is not Balasaheb's Shiv Sena. "They should tell what were the thoughts of Bala Saheb. This is the same Shiv Sena that it was at his time 'Hindutva' is our life," Uddhav said.

