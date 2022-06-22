Maharashtra political crisis: Uddhav Thackeray dares Sena rebels to meet him face to face | Top quotes
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, breaking his silence on the ongoing political crisis surrounding his coalition government, on Wednesday said in an address to the state he was ready to step down as CM as well as Shiv Sena president but put forth a condition to do so.
Also Read | CM Uddhav says ready to resign, urges rebel MLAs to tell him to quit
Here are top quotes from Thackeray's speech:
(1.) On resigning as CM: “: If my people don't want me as CM, if any MLA says they don't want me, I will resign. But come face to face and tell me.”
Click here for live updates on Maharashtra political crisis
(2.) On stepping down as Sena supremo: “I'm ready to relinquish post of Sena chief as well, but those who think I’m incapable should come and meet me.”
(3.) On his successor: “If I quit as CM, and it is a Sena chief minister, I would be very happy.”
Also Read | Will struggle: Sanjay Raut's tweet after Uddhav Thackeray's address
(4.) On ‘rebel’ legislators: "
