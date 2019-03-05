Women officers in Indian army to get permanent career option in 10 branches

Women will be eligible for permanent careers in all 10 branches of the army where they have been inducted as short-service commissioned (SSC) officers, the defence ministry said on Tuesday. Until now, women officers were allowed permanent commission (PC) only in two branches: Judge Advocate General (JAG) and Army Education Corps.

A defence ministry spokesperson said the eight new branches opened to SSC women officers for permanent commission are Corps of Signals, Engineers, Army Aviation, Army Air Defence, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, Army Service Corps, Army Ordinance Corps and the Intelligence Corps.

“SSC women officers will give their option for permanent commission before completion of four years of commissioned service... They will be considered for grant of permanent commission based on suitability, merit etc and will be employed in various staff appointments,” the ministry said in a release.

The government has taken various measures to open more avenues for women in the armed forces, beginning with inducting them in the Indian Air Force’s fighter stream. That combat ban was lifted in October 2015.

The ministry said more avenues would be opened for women in the navy too where all non-sea going branches/cadre have been opened for women officers through the SSC.

“In addition to education, law and naval constructor branch, women SSC officers have been made eligible for grant of PC in the naval armament branch, on par with the male officers,” the ministry said, adding that the proposal for induction of three new training ships will provide the requisite infrastructure for training both men and women officers. The navy is expected to induct women in all branches once the training ships are in place.

HT had reported in April 2018 that the Centre was considering granting permanent commission to women SSC officers in the army. The new development is likely to end a nine-year-old battle in the apex court, provided the Centre withdraws its appeal against the Delhi High Court 2010 verdict to induct women in permanent commission in the army.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 20:30 IST