'KCR a tyrant': YS Sharmila over her clash with police officials in Hyderabad

ByShobhit Gupta
Apr 25, 2023 07:56 PM IST

YS Sharmila was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Monday after she allegedly assaulted police officials who tried to stop her from leaving her house.

YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila on Tuesday lashed out at Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) over her clash with the police officials on Monday in Hyderabad. Dubbing him as a 'tyrant', Sharmila said yesterday's incident was atrocious as male police officers had approached her in a threatening manner to stop her.

YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila was detained by police personnel to stop her from visiting SIT office over the TSPSC question paper leak case, in Hyderabad on Monday.(ANI Picture Service)

"What happened yesterday was an atrocity. Once again, Telangana people have seen that KCR is a tyrant...Police didn't have an arrest warrant or a house arrest order...There were just two women officers and the rest were men. In order to stop me, the male officers themselves started approaching me in a threatening manner, almost to the extent of touching my body. It felt very humiliating and intimidating", she said to news agency ANI.

Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Monday after she allegedly assaulted police officials who tried to stop her from leaving her house. She was going to join the party’s protest outside the office of the SIT probing the leak of question papers of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) recruitment exam.

In a video clip shared by the news agency ANI, Sharmila was seen pushing away the police personnel and slapping a woman constable for preventing her from getting into the car.

Sharmila's mother and wife of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, YS Vijayalakshmi was also accused of assaulting police personnel who stopped her from meeting her daughter at the police station. The police, however, did not press charges against Vijayalakshmi.

She entered into an argument with the police who insisted that she could not be permitted inside. When some policewomen tried to force her back, she allegedly slapped a constable.

