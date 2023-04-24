YS Sharmila slaps cop who stopped her from going on Hyderabad protest, arrested

HYDERABAD: YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Monday after she allegedly assaulted police personnel who tried to stop her from leaving her house for the party’s protest outside the office of the special team probing the leak of question papers of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) recruitment exam. YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila being detained by police to stop her from leading protest at office of special team investigating the TSPSC question paper leak case in Hyderabad on Monday. (ANI)

Her mother, YS Vijayalakshmi, was also accused of assaulting police personnel who stopped her from meeting her daughter at the police station. The police, however, did not press charges against Vijayalakshmi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone), Hyderabad Joel Davis told reporters that YS Sharmila assaulted police personnel and slapped a woman constable outside her Banjara Hills residence when they tried to prevent her from going to the SIT office without permission.

The incident took place at the residence of Shamila, sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, when the police prevented her from getting into her car outside the SIT office to protest the police laxity in probing irregularities in the recruitment exam.

In a video clip that emerged on social media, Sharmila is seen pushing away police personnel who tried to stop her and slapping a woman constable for preventing her from getting into the car.

“We have registered a case against Sharmila under sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant on duty), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) and 427 (damage to public property worth more than ₹50,000) of the Indian Penal Code,” Davis said.

A few hours later, Sharmila’s mother and former Andhra Pradesh MLA YS Vijayalakshmi faced-off with the police over meeting his daughter. Vijayalakshmi is alleged to have slapped a woman constable in front of the Jubilee Hills police station, when she was not allowed to enter the station to meet Sharmila.

Vijayalakshmi, wife of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, entered into an argument with the police who insisted that she could not be permitted inside. When some policewomen tried to force her back, she allegedly slapped a constable. Vijayalakshmi later told reporters that she lost her patience because the police were misbehaving with her.

“How can the police arrest Sharmila, who was only trying to raise a public issue? The government is trying to muzzle her voice. We shall approach the court for justice,” she said.

Police officers allowed Sharmila’s husband Anil Kumar to enter the police station and talk to his wife.

