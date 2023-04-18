KCR to address third rally in Maharashtra on April 24, silent on Karnataka polls

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to extensively propagate the Telangana model of development across the country in an attempt to expand its presence in various states and pull down the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre. Telangana CM to hold rally in Aurangabad on April 24. (PTI)

As part of its national mission, KCR, as the chief minister is called, will address a huge rally at Aurangabad on April 24, to highlight his government’s achievements in Telangana and his plans to replicate the same in the entire country.

“The chief minister will explain the schemes being implemented in Telangana for the last nine years and his vision for the rest of the country. We are planning to mobilise people from every nook and corner of Aurangabad and its surroundings to the public meeting,” senior BRS leader and Armoor legislator A Jeevan Reddy told reporters at Aurangabad on Monday.

Reddy, along with Zaheerabad parliament member BB Patil and other senior leaders of the party, flagged as many as seven vehicles fitted with screens and audio-visual equipment at Aurangabad to campaign the programmes and schemes of Telangana government.

“The objective of this campaign is to explain the people of the country about the Telangana model of development. The vehicles will travel interior villages of various constituencies like Aurangabad East, West, Central, Vaijapur, Kannad, Gangapur and other areas explaining how the KCR government had introduced different schemes that transformed the lives of people in Telangana,” the BRS MLA said.

He said the BRS chief would assure the people to implement the Telangana model schemes in their state as well. “The meeting being held at Aamkhas Grounds at Aurangabad, will be a major turnaround in Maharashtra politics,” Reddy said.

This will be the third public meeting of KCR in Maharashtra. The first meeting was held at Bhokar of Nanded on February 5, which was the first such rally outside the state after the transformation of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) into BRS. The second meeting was held at Kandhar-Loha on March 26.

“Several prominent leaders from different political parties in Maharashtra would join the BRS in the presence of the chief minister,” the Armoor MLA said.

KCR, who registered the BRS as a political party in Maharashtra, announced at the March 26 meeting that the party would contest in all local body elections and directed the leaders to ensure that the BRS flag was hoisted in every Zilla Parishad.

Interestingly, the BRS chief has remained silent on contesting the assembly elections in neighbouring Karnataka scheduled to be held next month. Though at the time of transformation of the TRS into BRS on October 5 last year, KCR indicated that the BRS would have an alliance with the Janata Dal (S) headed by former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy in the ensuing Karnataka elections.

In the months of December and January, some BRS leaders toured the bordering assembly constituencies of Karnataka like Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar and Yadgir, that were originally part of the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad Deccan, ruled by the Nizams before it was merged with Indian Union in 1948.

In the first week of January, state tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod visited Gulbarga and took part in a meeting organised by local JD (S) leaders. “The chief minister will extensively campaign for its alliance partner in the Karnataka elections,” she said and indicated that the BRS might also contest a few seats in this part of Karnataka.

However, there has been no talk in the BRS about either contesting the Karnataka elections or campaigning for the JD (S) till now, though the nomination process has begun and political atmosphere is heating up in that state. “We have no clue as to what is in the mind of the chief minister. There is still time for the electioneering,” a BRS leader said on condition of anonymity.

