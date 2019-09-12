21-kg laddu offered to Ganesha in Hyderabad fetches these many lakhs in auction

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:19 IST

A laddu offered to Lord Ganesha at Balapur in the old city of Hyderabad was sold for a whopping Rs 17.60 lakh in an open auction conducted at the mandap (pandal) on Thursday morning, before the commencement of the Ganesh Nimajjan Yatra.

Popularly known as Balapur Ganesh Laddu, the laddu was bought by Kolan Rami Reddy, a realtor, in the auction, in which as many as 28 bidders participated. The auction began at 10.20 am with the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi quoting Rs 1,116 and within 10 minutes, the bidding reached Rs 17.60 lakh.

The 21-kg laddu was sponsored by Honey Foods from ECIL Colony. Prepared with pure ghee and mixed with dry fruits, the laddu was kept in a 2-kg bowl made up of pure silver in the hands of Lord Ganesha at the huge mandap at Balapur.

The organising committee also took to Facebook to share a few images of the idol holding the laddu:

“The auction has been going on for the last 25 years and evoking huge response from the devotees. The amount obtained through bidding would be utilized for the developmental activities of Balapur village and other social activities,” said K Niranjan Reddy, president of Balapur Ganesh Utsava Samithi.

Incidentally, it is the ninth time for Kolan family to win the bid for Balapur Ganesh Laddu in the auction. When the auction started in 1994, Rami Reddy’s father Kolan Mohan Reddy, then a local farmer, won the bid for a mere Rs 450. Subsequently, Mohan Reddy continued to take part in the auction and won the laddu bid five times personally and later, his family members were successful three more times.

This time, the auction for Balapur Ganesh Laddu attracted four other bidders from outside Hyderabad as well, including one G V K Reddy from Pulivendula in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district.

Meanwhile, the Ganesh Nimajjan festivities began on a grand scale in Hyderabad, with centralized procession commencing from Balapur. However, the Khairatabad Ganesha, which is said to be the largest in the country with 61-feet idol is being immersed first to avoid inconvenience for others.

The Hyderabad and Cyberabad police made elaborate arrangements for the Ganesh Nimajjan Yatra by imposing traffic restrictions all over the city. The Telangana government declared a holiday on Thursday in Hyderabad and adjoining areas in view of the nimajjan festivities.

