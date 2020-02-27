e-paper
Home / It's Viral / AR Rahman captured video of ‘little friend’ at banquet for Donald Trump. Seen it yet?

AR Rahman captured video of ‘little friend’ at banquet for Donald Trump. Seen it yet?

“Meanwhile our little friend was having dinner too!” AR Rahman wrote and shared the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 27, 2020 19:06 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
People dropped all sorts of comments on the video.
People dropped all sorts of comments on the video. (Instagram/arrahman)
         

Oscar-winning Indian composer AR Rahman was one of the guests at the recent dinner in the Capital hosted in honour of US President Donald Trump, during the latter’s India visit. Although the grand gala at Rashtrapati Bhavan was teeming with dignitaries including Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, the “Jai ho” composer took out some time for a very special “little friend” -- a monkey!

At the dinner, Rahman went clickety-click, and a video he posted on Instagram has a monkey eating from a flower pot.

The musical genius revealed a bit of his humorous side in the caption: “Meanwhile our little friend was having dinner too!”

People dropped all sorts of comments on the video. “So cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “ How cute,” commented another. “Haha, nice capture,” wrote a third.

He had also posted an image with Army officers, besides an old shot of former President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam. “One of our heroes at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Extremely grateful for the kind invitation by the President for a special occasion!,” he captioned it.

What do you think of the video?

