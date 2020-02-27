e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Melania Trump posts ‘breathtaking’ video of Taj Mahal. Watch

Melania Trump posts ‘breathtaking’ video of Taj Mahal. Watch

The 47-second-long video shows the Trumps enjoying the beauty of the marvelous creation while strolling across the monument holding hands

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 27, 2020 17:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Post the visit, Melania Trump shared a video montage of their Taj visit on Twitter.
Post the visit, Melania Trump shared a video montage of their Taj visit on Twitter.(Twitter/@FLOTUS)
         

US President Donald Trump’s maiden India visit was a 36-hour-long tour that included, among other things, a visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra. Along with the president and the first lady, Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner also visited the beautiful marble marvel.

Post the visit, Melania Trump shared a video montage of their Taj visit on Twitter. The 47-second-long video shows the Trumps enjoying the beauty of the marvelous creation while strolling across the monument holding hands. The video also shows close-ups of the massive structure highlighting its intricate details and inlay work.

“One of the Seven Wonders of the World, the breathtaking Taj Mahal!” reads Melania Trump’s caption.

The video, shared a few hours back, has garnered over 3.5 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing.

Not just the video, she also posted a picture of her and Donald Trump with the caption, “@POTUS & @FLOTUS at Taj Mahal.”

The picture has garnered over 50,000 likes - and still counting.

