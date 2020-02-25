Kid breaks into dance during Melania Trump’s school visit, wows Internet

it-s-viral

An adorable and impromptu dance performance by a little student at the Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School in Delhi is winning an outpouring of love on Twittter. The school played host to US First Lady Melania Trump earlier today where she attended a “Happiness Class” and interacted with students. However, among what stood out from her visit is a little boy who broke into some incredible dance moves while watching a performance prepared for the first lady.

A video posted by news agency ANI first shows Melania turning towards the audience while watching the dance performance. As the camera zooms out, you can see it a few kids dancing to the song. Among them is a little boy can be seen pulling off some wonderful bhangra moves as the performance goes on on-stage. Melania can be seen watching the kids and smiling.

#WATCH Delhi: First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump watches a dance performance by students at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura. pic.twitter.com/dBCuTzvymF — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

As it turns out, the little boy has also left Twitter impressed with his awesome moves. Since being shared some three hours ago, the video has collected over 4,600 likes and more than 700 retweets - and still counting. Many have posted wonderful comments for the boy’s impromptu dance routine.

