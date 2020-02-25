e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Kid breaks into dance during Melania Trump’s school visit, wows Internet

Kid breaks into dance during Melania Trump’s school visit, wows Internet

Among what stood out from Melania Trump’s visit is a little boy who broke into some incredible dance moves while watching a performance prepared for the first lady.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 25, 2020 18:10 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Among the kids is a little boy who can be seen pulling off some wonderful bhangra moves as the performance goes on on-stage.
Among the kids is a little boy who can be seen pulling off some wonderful bhangra moves as the performance goes on on-stage.(Twitter/@ANI)
         

An adorable and impromptu dance performance by a little student at the Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School in Delhi is winning an outpouring of love on Twittter. The school played host to US First Lady Melania Trump earlier today where she attended a “Happiness Class” and interacted with students. However, among what stood out from her visit is a little boy who broke into some incredible dance moves while watching a performance prepared for the first lady.

A video posted by news agency ANI first shows Melania turning towards the audience while watching the dance performance. As the camera zooms out, you can see it a few kids dancing to the song. Among them is a little boy can be seen pulling off some wonderful bhangra moves as the performance goes on on-stage. Melania can be seen watching the kids and smiling.

As it turns out, the little boy has also left Twitter impressed with his awesome moves. Since being shared some three hours ago, the video has collected over 4,600 likes and more than 700 retweets - and still counting. Many have posted wonderful comments for the boy’s impromptu dance routine.

What do you think of this little boy’s dance routine?

tags
top news
PM Modi wants people to have religious freedom: Trump on CAA row
PM Modi wants people to have religious freedom: Trump on CAA row
Live| ‘Anything I can do’: Trump again offers to mediate between India and Pak on Kashmir
Live| ‘Anything I can do’: Trump again offers to mediate between India and Pak on Kashmir
‘This madness must end’: Kejriwal says after meeting Delhi violence victims
‘This madness must end’: Kejriwal says after meeting Delhi violence victims
‘If Opposition leader does his job diligently...’: Sena taunts Fadnavis
‘If Opposition leader does his job diligently...’: Sena taunts Fadnavis
‘Don’t understand selection, new team in almost every match’: Kapil Dev
‘Don’t understand selection, new team in almost every match’: Kapil Dev
Tin cans no more? Pakistan looks at creating a standard for locally-made cars
Tin cans no more? Pakistan looks at creating a standard for locally-made cars
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
trending topics
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019Maujpur CAA ProtestsAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Defence DealJanhvi KapoorShahid KapoorAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news