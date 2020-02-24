e-paper
Donald Trump's India visit: Twitter goes crazy with rib-tickling memes

Donald Trump’s India visit: Twitter goes crazy with rib-tickling memes

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad earlier today, numerous moments since their arrival sparked tons of reactions from netizens.

Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tweeple had a field day using Photoshop to show “unseen pictures” from the President Trump’s Taj Mahal visit.
US President Donald Trump’s maiden visit to India along with wife Melania Trump has been much awaited. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Trumps at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad earlier today, numerous moments since their arrival sparked tons of reactions from netizens. Hashtags such as #TrumpIndiaVisit, #NamasteTrump, #TrumpInIndia have been trending throughout the day.

President Trump and first lady Melania first paid a quick visit to the Sabarmati Ashram and then proceeded to the ‘Namaste Trump’ rally at Motera stadium. President Trump and PM Modi’s meeting followed by Trump’s speech invoking Sachin Tendulkar and DDLJ, and his visit to the Taj Mahal have since inspired hilarious jokes and memes from tweeple. Take a look:

Donald Trump’s visit to the Sabarmati Ashram and his signature on the visitor’s book prompted these reactions:

Trump’s speech mentioning Bollywood movies and cricket stars- Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli inspired these memes:

Another amusing example:

 Mischievous tweeple also couldn’t help Photoshopping the Trumps into typical Taj visit pictures:

Before Donald Trump left for his visit to India, the US President retweeted a morphed clip from Baahubali. In the clip, Trump’s face is superimposed on actor Prabhas who played the lead in the film.

What do you think of these innovative memes?

