Donald Trump’s India visit: Twitter goes crazy with rib-tickling memes

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 20:08 IST

US President Donald Trump’s maiden visit to India along with wife Melania Trump has been much awaited. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Trumps at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad earlier today, numerous moments since their arrival sparked tons of reactions from netizens. Hashtags such as #TrumpIndiaVisit, #NamasteTrump, #TrumpInIndia have been trending throughout the day.

President Trump and first lady Melania first paid a quick visit to the Sabarmati Ashram and then proceeded to the ‘Namaste Trump’ rally at Motera stadium. President Trump and PM Modi’s meeting followed by Trump’s speech invoking Sachin Tendulkar and DDLJ, and his visit to the Taj Mahal have since inspired hilarious jokes and memes from tweeple. Take a look:

Donald Trump’s visit to the Sabarmati Ashram and his signature on the visitor’s book prompted these reactions:

when ur attendace is very low and teacher asks you to bring a letter from Dad to sit in the class #NamasteyTrump pic.twitter.com/3V0OTCb5Mp — prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) February 24, 2020

Trump drew his ECG reports instead of signature to show us that he loves India from his heart #TrumpInIndia#NamasteyTrump#TrumpIndiaVisit pic.twitter.com/wZjCMnWVZd — CHIRAG (@Aladdin_ka_) February 24, 2020

Trump’s speech mentioning Bollywood movies and cricket stars- Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli inspired these memes:

Another amusing example:

When Your American Friend Forgot Your iPhone Gift...#TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/mhNyY5LH5X — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) February 24, 2020

Mischievous tweeple also couldn’t help Photoshopping the Trumps into typical Taj visit pictures:

#TrumpInIndia #TrumpVisitIndia

Some unseen pictures of Trump and his family from the Taj Mahal's visit. pic.twitter.com/bnWtr6BsZu — Kriticism🌝💃 (@indianpunner) February 24, 2020

Live pics from #TrumpInIndia at Taj Mahal pic.twitter.com/bU6jYeAVzg — The Notoriouss B.E.E .🐝🐝 (@chatpataka100) February 24, 2020

Before Donald Trump left for his visit to India, the US President retweeted a morphed clip from Baahubali. In the clip, Trump’s face is superimposed on actor Prabhas who played the lead in the film.

What do you think of these innovative memes?

Also read | Donald Trump’s India Visit: Broccoli samosa on menu has Twitter going ‘huh?’