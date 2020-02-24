e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Donald Trump’s India Visit: Broccoli samosa on menu has Twitter going ‘huh?’

Donald Trump’s India Visit: Broccoli samosa on menu has Twitter going ‘huh?’

The item broccoli samosa has made Tweeple dish out some hilarious jokes that showed utter disgust.

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 15:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The item broccoli samosa has sparked mixed reactions from netizens.
The item broccoli samosa has sparked mixed reactions from netizens.(Twitter/@ANI)
         

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are on their maiden visit to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Trump at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad earlier today and the leaders participated in ‘Namaste Trump’ rally at the Motera Stadium.

As Twitter is flooded with posts on the grand event, among the things tweeple can’t stop talking about is the menu for the high tea offered to Trump and first lady Melania during their brief visit to Sabarmati Ashram before the event.

The special menu included khaman, apple pie, kaju katli and a dish Twitter can’t stop talking about - broccoli and corn samosa. People on Twitter have not taken to the hat-ke dish well and have flooded the micro-blogging site with reactions. From expressing their disappointment on the absence of aloo inside the samosa to commenting about how the popular snack has been ruined, Broccoli samosa has sparked some hilarious jokes.

Take a look:

Along with first lady Melania, Donald Trump is accompanied by daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner on his two-day India visit.

Next on Trump’s itinerary is Agra where the US President and the first lady will visit the Taj Mahal before sunset. The delegation is then scheduled to fly to Delhi.

