Donald Trump’s India Visit: Broccoli samosa on menu has Twitter going ‘huh?’
The item broccoli samosa has made Tweeple dish out some hilarious jokes that showed utter disgust.it-s-viral Updated: Feb 24, 2020 15:28 IST
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are on their maiden visit to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Trump at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad earlier today and the leaders participated in ‘Namaste Trump’ rally at the Motera Stadium.
As Twitter is flooded with posts on the grand event, among the things tweeple can’t stop talking about is the menu for the high tea offered to Trump and first lady Melania during their brief visit to Sabarmati Ashram before the event.
The special menu included khaman, apple pie, kaju katli and a dish Twitter can’t stop talking about - broccoli and corn samosa. People on Twitter have not taken to the hat-ke dish well and have flooded the micro-blogging site with reactions. From expressing their disappointment on the absence of aloo inside the samosa to commenting about how the popular snack has been ruined, Broccoli samosa has sparked some hilarious jokes.
Kaunsa samosa— Shweta 🌻🌻 (@notSoSweetLove) February 23, 2020
We Indians disapprove of this fake samosa
Aalu kidhar hai??
Has anyone ever actually eaten broccoli samosas? pic.twitter.com/yuYsAIVD1B— Parikshit Tank (@pariktank) February 24, 2020
I am sorry to entire humanity for the broccoli samosa on Trump's menu.— Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) February 24, 2020
A broccoli samosa cannot be samosa. It's just fried salad.
You can ruin anything just by putting broccoli in it.#TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/5iojv6vBTi
Broccoli and corn button samosa. no no NO. this is wrong on so many different levels. #samosaruinedforever #TrumpIndiaVisit— Hazel Jane Coutinho (@HazelCoutinho) February 24, 2020
Pro tip: ladke walo ko chai ke saath broccoli samosa khilaye, aur ek lambi single zindagi ka anand uthaye!— Amby Says (@ambyism) February 24, 2020
*Ting ting tiding*#TrumpInIndia
Broccoli samosa ? 🤢— momin. (@mominbmohsin) February 24, 2020
This is even worse than pineapple on pizza https://t.co/YMJ9Tcdiod
Guys Broccoli 🥦 and Corn Samosa is insult to our samosas.— John Gill (@johngill882) February 24, 2020
Kya soch kar banya 🤔🤔#TrumpIndiaVisit #TrumpInIndia #samosa
Along with first lady Melania, Donald Trump is accompanied by daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner on his two-day India visit.
Next on Trump’s itinerary is Agra where the US President and the first lady will visit the Taj Mahal before sunset. The delegation is then scheduled to fly to Delhi.