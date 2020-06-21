e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Father’s Day 2020: Mumbai Police shares video for ‘fathers in khaki,’ it’s a tear-jerker

Father’s Day 2020: Mumbai Police shares video for ‘fathers in khaki,’ it’s a tear-jerker

Father’s Day 2020: Addressed to ‘fathers in khaki,’ Mumbai Police’s video is now tugging the heartstrings of many.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 21, 2020 15:52 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mumbai Police’s Father’s Day video has now left many emotional.
Mumbai Police’s Father’s Day video has now left many emotional. (Instagram/@mumbaipolice )
         

For Father’s Day 2020, Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share a special video involving the cops and their kids. Addressed to ‘Dear fathers In khaki, the video not just captures the bond of love between the cop dads and their kids, but it also shows how much they’re sacrificing to keep others safe during these trying times.

“Dear fathers In khaki, while you were out on the frontline battling #Coronavirus, your little ones were on a mission too,” the department wrote in the post’s caption. “This #FathersDay, they’ve gone way beyond the traditional card. They’ve gone on-record to tell the world how much they love YOU!” they added.

The video opens by introducing two teams – A) cop dads and B) cop kids. A caption on the screen then details how “team A often goes missing on special days of team B to be on duty.” The caption further reads that this act of team A should “obviously” upset team B but instead their feedback on the cop dads has left the department surprised.

Throughout the video, the kids describe how their dads are protective, kind, caring and most importantly, corona warriors. The clip ends with the kids telling how they’re proud of their fathers.

Since being shared some five hours ago, the video has left people emotional. Many have dropped all kinds of reactions on the post’s comments section. While some wrote that the video is great, there were many who expressed how the clip left them teary-eyed.

“Such an amazing initiative,” wrote an Instagram user. “Happy Father’s Day to all dad’s in khaki’s,” expressed another. “Such a sweet video! Who is cutting onions?” expressed a third.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s Father’s Day video?

Also Read | Father’s Day 2020: Heartfelt quotes to posing with dad, here’s how people are celebrating the day on Twitter

