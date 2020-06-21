Father’s Day 2020: Heartfelt quotes to posing with dad, here’s how people are celebrating the day on Twitter

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 09:29 IST

Father’s Day is a special day of celebration to commemorate father and father figures around the world. Observed on third Sunday of June in most parts of the world, this is a day of thank those who form an important part of our lives.

On this day, people do different things like gift presents, go for lunches/dinners or simply spend some time with their fathers. Though meeting up or going out may be tough for some this year that didn’t damped people’s sprit. To shows their love people are now taking to social media to share all sorts of tweets. We have collected some of the posts which aptly capture people’s emotions on Father’s Day.

Here’s a heartfelt post by actor Ajay Devgn:

Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday.. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved#HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/uZEv3yQaZB — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 21, 2020

Nobody's take care and bear the necessary things for a child instead of a Father.



Nobody's in life doing hardwork to complete demands instead of a Father.



Nobody stands with you when you are alone and show you the right path instead of Father.#HappyFathersDay #SelfieWithDad pic.twitter.com/zsJLV7Rtv1 — Naveen Kumar (@Naveen_MRA) June 20, 2020

A Father is someone who holds you when you cry, scolds you when you break the rule, shine with pride when you succeed, and has faith in you even when you fail.

Papa, you are my superhero, lucky charm and a reason for my existence.

Thank you world's best papa !!#HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/SULqjl3WQ4 — Antim Gupta (@AntimGupta15) June 21, 2020

A tribute was posted by Rohan Jaitley for late minister Arun Jaitley.

Dad, you are in all my most treasured memories. My idol, my friend and my guide. We had an unspoken connection that I miss everyday. I am proud to be your son and am grateful for all your blessings. @arunjaitley #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/ObTXaBfWiX — Rohan Jaitley (@rohanjaitley) June 21, 2020

Here’s a post from the Ministry of Health:

For all the love and care he showers on us unconditionally, let us make sure he stays happy & healthy. #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/YTFdT2T2tG — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) June 21, 2020

A wholesome meme that aptly describes every father’s role in a child’s life inspired from the popular series Paatal Lok:

*Any financial problem exists in my life*



Papa:-#HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/I4llb2f6xS — All India Meme Co. (@bhaaricase) June 21, 2020

How are you wishing your dad on Father’s Day 2020?