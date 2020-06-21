e-paper
Father’s Day 2020: Heartfelt quotes to posing with dad, here’s how people are celebrating the day on Twitter

Here’s how people are celebrating Father’s Day 2020 on Twitter

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 21, 2020 09:29 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A post shared by the Ministry of Health on Father’s Day 2020.
A post shared by the Ministry of Health on Father’s Day 2020.(Twitter)
         

Father’s Day is a special day of celebration to commemorate father and father figures around the world. Observed on third Sunday of June in most parts of the world, this is a day of thank those who form an important part of our lives.

On this day, people do different things like gift presents, go for lunches/dinners or simply spend some time with their fathers. Though meeting up or going out may be tough for some this year that didn’t damped people’s sprit. To shows their love people are now taking to social media to share all sorts of tweets. We have collected some of the posts which aptly capture people’s emotions on Father’s Day.

 Here’s a heartfelt post by actor Ajay Devgn:

A tribute was posted by Rohan Jaitley for late minister Arun Jaitley.

Here’s a post from the Ministry of Health:

 A wholesome meme that aptly describes every father’s role in a child’s life inspired from the popular series Paatal Lok:

How are you wishing your dad on Father’s Day 2020?

