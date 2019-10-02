e-paper
Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Saudi singer sings Bapu’s ‘favourite bhajan’ Vaishnava Jana To, wins Twitter

A video –from an event apparently organised by Embassy of India, Riyadh – is now going viral and winning people’s hearts.

Oct 02, 2019
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Since being shared yesterday, the video quickly grabbed people’s attention.
Since being shared yesterday, the video quickly grabbed people's attention.
         

India is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday. To mark this day, several events are taking place throughout the country. Not to forget, several other countries too are paying their tributes by organising various kinds of programmes. A video –from such an event apparently organised by Embassy of India, Riyadh – is now going viral and winning people’s hearts.

The 20-second-long video, shared by Twitter user Nouf Almarwaai, shows a man “singing Gandhiji’s favourite bhajan ‘Vaishnava Jana To.’” In the caption she mentions that the man singing the song is a Saudi singer.

Since being shared yesterday, the video quickly grabbed people’s attention. Till now, it has collected more than 19,000 views – and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered over 3,000 likes and close to 850 retweets.

While many praised the singer for picking up this special song, there were others who were amazed by his accent. Here’s what they tweeted:

Today, October 2, also marks the fifth anniversary of Swachh Bharat Mission. It was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 on Gandhi Jayanti.

Also Read | Gandhi Jayanti LIVE Updates | ‘Non-violence only way to defeat bigotry, hatred’: Rahul Gandhi’s tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 12:00 IST

India News