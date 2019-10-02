Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Saudi singer sings Bapu’s ‘favourite bhajan’ Vaishnava Jana To, wins Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 12:39 IST

India is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday. To mark this day, several events are taking place throughout the country. Not to forget, several other countries too are paying their tributes by organising various kinds of programmes. A video –from such an event apparently organised by Embassy of India, Riyadh – is now going viral and winning people’s hearts.

The 20-second-long video, shared by Twitter user Nouf Almarwaai, shows a man “singing Gandhiji’s favourite bhajan ‘Vaishnava Jana To.’” In the caption she mentions that the man singing the song is a Saudi singer.

A Saudi singer singing Gandhijis favourite bhajan "Vaishnava Jana To" in the #GandhiJayanti Celebrations in #Riyadh organised by @IndianEmbRiyadh pic.twitter.com/7PPlbJ6Ckc — Nouf Almarwaai نوف المروعي 🇸🇦 (@NoufMarwaai) October 1, 2019

Since being shared yesterday, the video quickly grabbed people’s attention. Till now, it has collected more than 19,000 views – and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered over 3,000 likes and close to 850 retweets.

While many praised the singer for picking up this special song, there were others who were amazed by his accent. Here’s what they tweeted:

Awesome, his language accent is very proper. wonder how picked it. Appreciated. — Bharath Badlega 🇮🇳 (@Bharathiyatha) October 1, 2019

This is lovely Nouf. The Saudi brothers and sisters are building a stronger relation with India and vice versa. Love has no bounds! — Rational Common Sense (@avimitra) October 1, 2019

This is Beautiful Ma'am, — Arjun Jaiswal 🇮🇳 (@Arjunjaiswal007) October 1, 2019

Wow nice singing and clear gujarati words awesome bro 🇮🇳🇸🇦 — Chirayu Panchal (@cdpanchal) October 1, 2019

Today, October 2, also marks the fifth anniversary of Swachh Bharat Mission. It was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 on Gandhi Jayanti.

