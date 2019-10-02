Gandhi Jayanti Updates: ‘Mahatma Gandhi remains immortal because...’, Jyotiraditya Scindia explains

The country is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday and several events including marches, cleanliness drives and blood donation camps, have been planned to mark the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Mahatma’s resting place Raj Ghat in the morning to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation before going to Sabarmati Ashram where he will take part in a cleanliness drive in the evening.

BJP president and Union home minister Amit Shah will flag off the party’s Gandhi Sankalp Yatra from Delhi while Congress leaders, led by party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi, will take out a Gandhi Sandesh padyatra from the party’s Delhi office.

Here are the updates:

5:36 pm IST Leaders should follow Gandhiji’s principles of peace and communal harmony : Mamata West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said the leader of the country should follow the Gandhian principles and take every religion and community along with him. Without naming any BJP leader, Banerjee said the best tribute to Gandhiji on his 150th birth anniversary would be to follow his principles of peace, non-violence and communal harmony. “Not only us but the entire world has learnt from Gandhiji’s principles of non-violence, satyagraha and peace.





4:13 pm IST BJP miles away from Gandhi’s principles yet celebrating his birth anniversary: Akhilesh Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the BJP on Wednesday saying those who never walked on Mahatma Gandhi’s path of truth, non-violence and social harmony are now celebrating his 150th birth anniversary. “The BJP and its people are miles away from the principles of Mahatma Gandhi.... They never walked on the path of truth shown by Father of the Nation. They want to adopt Lohia, Bhimrao Ambedkar and Swami Vivekananda. The party whose people believe in violence are today celebrating Gandhi’s birth anniversary,” Yadav said.





3:40 pm IST Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia pay tributes to Gandhi, Shastri Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Wednesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri at their ‘samadhis’. Remembering the two in a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said today is the birth anniversary of two great souls. “Gandhi, an epitome of truth and non-violence, and Shastri, was a symbol of simplicity and honesty.”





2:48 pm IST Amit Shah flag off ‘Gandhi Sankalp Yatra’, joins party workers in foot march BJP President Amit Shah on Wednesday flagged off party’s “Gandhi Sankalp Yatra” from Shalimar Bagh area of New Delhi on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Shah also participated in the foot march and walked for about 1 Kilometre along with hundreds of party workers. Being organised with a theme of “Mann me Bapu”, the drive aims to propagate the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, including cleanliness, use of khadi, non-violence, etc.





2:40 pm IST ‘Mahatma Gandhi remains immortal because...’, Jyotiraditya Scindia explains Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia underlined the importance of truth, non-violence and explained that Mahatma Gandhi will remain immortal for generations to come. October 2 this year marks the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. “He will remain immortal because his principles and values will hold importance for generations to come,” Scindia added. ”Mahatma Gandhi was not only Mahatma of the country, but he was Mahatma of the entire world. We all must follow his principles of non-violence, truth, justice, development, progress and upliftment of the poor,” Scindia said.





2:36 pm IST BJP trying to sideline Mahtma Gandhi, make RSS a symbol of India: Sonia BJP wants to sideline father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi and make Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the symbol of India, Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi said on Wednesday. “Some people are trying to sideline Mahatma Gandhi and make RSS a symbol of India,” Sonia said. She was addressing her party’s workers at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.





2:26 pm IST BJP should first pursue path of truth, then talk about Mahatma Gandhi: Priyanka In her bold attack at BJP, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday said that the party should first pursue the path of truth shown by Mahatma Gandhi and then talk about him. “It was the order of Gandhiji to pursue the path of truth. First, the BJP should pursue the path of truth and then talk about Gandhiji,” the Congress leader said.





1:55 pm IST Rahul-led Congress’ ‘Gandhi Sandesh Yatra’ reaches Raj Ghat Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party’s ‘Gandhi Sandesh Yatra’ has reached Raj Ghat, marking Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. The yatra is part of week-long celebrations to mark Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary and was started earlier today morning from the Delhi state Congress office Rajiv Bhavan situated in Deendayal Upadhyay Marg.





1:40pm IST ‘Those doing politics of falsehood won’t understand Mahatma Gandhi’ Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said those who consider themselves supreme and indulge in the politics of falsehood will not understand Mahatma Gandhi’s sacrifices and ideals, reports PTI. Sonia Gandhi told party workers and leaders at Raj Ghat that the Mahatma’s soul would be pained by what has been happening in India in the last few years. “How will those who consider themselves supreme understand the sacrifices of Mahatma Gandhi....Those doing politics of falsehood will not understand Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence,” Sonia Gandhi said in her brief address on the occasion. She also administered an oath on Gandhi’s ideals to party workers on the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. “India and Gandhi are synonymous. Yet some people want RSS to be synonymous with India,” she said, adding that India has arrived at its present state due to Mahatma Gandhi.





1:23pm IST Gandhiji remembered on his birth anniversary in Odisha Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal along with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid homage to Gandhi at the state Assembly. The leaders also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, reports IANS. “Humble tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. He was a freedom fighter, patriot and his golden words, ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ are still a guiding force to build a strong and powerful nation,” the Chief Minister tweeted. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have organised ‘Padayatras’ across the state. The BJD has organised a ‘Padayatra’ in Ekamra constituency of Bhubaneswar.





1:19pm IST Events organised at Mumbai’s Mani Bhavan Many events including a spinning session and singing of bhajans were organised at Mani Bhavan, where Mahatma Gandhi stayed while in Mumbai, on Wednesday to mark his 150th birth anniversary, reports PTI. The day began with a khadi spinning session at 7.30 am followed by an hour of prayer and bhajans, Executive Secretary of Mani Bhavan Meghshyam Ajgaonkar said. “Later in the evening, we are hosting a lecture by historian Ramachandra Guha, who will speak on ‘Searching for Gandhi’,” he said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis participated in a cleanliness campaign event in Mumbai, organised to mark Gandhiji’s birth anniversary. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis took part in a cleanliness drive in Mumbai, October 2, 2019. ( ANI / Twitter )





1:01pm IST PM Modi to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram The prime minister will be In Ahmedabad in the evening where he will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram. The event will “showcase our efforts towards creating a Swachh Bharat and derive strength to continue working on the tenets shown by Gandhi Ji. We will be lauding those involved in plastic waste cleaning Shramdan,” said the PM. He will later join a cultural Navratri event in the city. In Ahmedabad, I will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram.



I will also join a cultural Navratri event in the city. The vibrant culture of Gujarat is on full display during Navratri! If you have not experienced this festival in Gujarat, you must do so! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 2 October 2019





12:56pm IST PM Modi writes opinion piece on Mahatma Gandhi for NYT Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an opinion piece in New York Times about the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi for India and the world. The article, titled ‘Why India and the World Need Gandhi’, the PM says, “In Gandhi, we have the best teacher to guide us. From uniting those who believe in humanity to furthering sustainable development and ensuring economic self-reliance, Gandhi offers solutions to every problem.” Mahatma Gandhi’s personality.



The power of his thoughts.



His global impact.



And, a special Einstein challenge for you all!



Here is my piece for the @nytimes on the special occasion of #Gandhi150. https://t.co/6Nqj0HaWBR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 2 October 2019





12:50pm IST Yogi Adityanath urges people to follow the lead shown by Mahatma Gandhi Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary and urged people to follow the lead shown by him to become better citizens, reports ANI. “My greetings to everyone on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. I hope that we will all get inspired by the examples set by the father of the nation to contribute in a better manner to the society and the nation,” Adityanath said at the event held to launch the cleanliness drive in Lucknow.





12 noon IST Clean-up drive at Mumbai’s Versova beach A clean-up drive was conducted at Versova beach, Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti. Mumbai: A clean-up drive was conducted at Versova beach. #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/Nbww5iAcap — ANI (@ANI) 2 October 2019





11:58am IST PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri at Parliament Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Parliament House. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Senior BJP leader LK Advani and AIADMK leader M. Thambidurai were also present. PM Modi at Parliament House, paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. ( ANI / Twitter )





11:50am IST Congress’ march heads to Raj Ghat Congress’ ‘Gandhi Sandesh Yatra’ began from the Delhi Congress office Rajiv Bhavan at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg and headed to Raj Ghat, about three kilometres away. Party leader Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by enthusiastic party workers waving flags and chanting the slogan ‘Mahatma Gandhi Amar Rahein’. The march will conclude with an oath to be administered to workers and leaders by party president Sonia Gandhi at Rajghat.





11:25am IST Rahul Gandhi arrives at Cong office to participate in Gandhi Sandesh Yatra Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office for the party’s Gandhi Sandesh Yatra . Rahul Gandhi at Congress’ Delhi office to participate in Gandhi Sandesh Yatra. ( ANI / Twitter )





11:20am IST LS Speaker spins wheel at Parliament House Lok sabha speaker Om Birla spun the wheel during 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament House, near the Mahatma Gandhi Statue in New Delhi. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla spinning the wheel at Parliament House. ( Sonu Mehta / HT Photo )





11:15am IST Prayer meeting organised at Sabarmati Ashram Prayer meets were organised at several places in Gujarat, including Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, on Wednesday morning to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, reports PTI. A large number of primary school students gathered at Hriday Kunj, Gandhi’s home at the Sabarmati Ashram, to attend an all-faith prayer meet organised on the occasion.





10:42am IST ‘Truth, non-violence needed more than ever’: Kailash Satyarthi Nobel Peace prize winner Kailash Satyarthi, in his tribute to the Mahatma, said that “truth, non- violence and peace are needed now more than ever.” In today’s world when hatred, violence, individualism & extremism are becoming mantras of success, teachings of Gandhi Ji could be powerful antidotes. Truth, nonviolence & peace are needed now more than ever. #Gandhijayanti2019 #GandhiJayanti #GandhiAt150 pic.twitter.com/12hT7ukBdB — Kailash Satyarthi (@k_satyarthi) 2 October 2019





10:25am IST Gandhi’s philosophy at core of work at UN: Antonio Guterres Paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Antonio Guterres, the United Nations secretary general, said “150 years since his birth, Gandhi’s philosophy is at the core of our work at the UN. May his courage & conviction continue to inspire us on Wednesday’s International Day of Non-Violence and every day.” Mahatma Gandhi pioneered successive non-violent movements that changed history.



150 years since his birth, Gandhi’s philosophy is at the core of our work at the @UN. May his courage & conviction continue to inspire us on Wednesday’s International Day of Non-Violence & every day. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) 2 October 2019





10:19am IST Amit Shah flags off BJP’s Gandhi Sankalp Yatra Union home minister and BJP president Amit Shah flagged off the party’s nationwide Gandhi Sankalp Yatra in Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Gandhi ji’s satyagraha movement brought the British to their knees. He showed the path of truth and non violence to the world,” reports ANI. Earlier the home minsiter tweeted, “Salute him on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who showed the whole world the path of truth and non-violence. बापू के सिद्धांतों को धरातल पर लाने के लिए गत 5 वर्षों से मोदी सरकार पूर्ण रूप से कटिबद्ध है।



बापू ने जिस स्वच्छ, समृद्ध और विकसित भारत का सपना देखा था, आज प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में ये नया भारत उसको साकार करने के लिए द्रुत गति से अग्रसर है। #Gandhi150 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) 2 October 2019





10:10am IST President Kovind calls Mahatma Gandhi ‘guiding light’ for India President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary. First Lady Savita Kovind, also accompanied the President in paying homage to Gandhi at Bapu’s final resting place. The President termed Mahatma Gandhi as the “guiding light’ for India whose messages continues to hold relevance not only for India but for the whole world. “Homage to Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. The 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is an occasion for all of us to rededicate ourselves to the values of truth, non-violence, harmony, morality and simplicity. His message remains relevant for all and he continues to be our guiding light,” the President’s tweet read. President Kovind and his wife at Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. ( President Of India @rashtrapatibhvn )





10:05am IST Mahatma Gandhi’s picture painted on AI plane National carrier Air India paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by painting his picture on the tail of an Airbus A320 aircraft, at Indira Gandhi International Airport. An AI plane with a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi painted on its tail. ( ANI / Twitter )





10am IST Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla pays homage at Gandhi statue in Parliament Lok sabha speaker OM Birla and others paid homage at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament House. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others pay homage at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament, October 2, 2019. ( Sonu Mehta / HT Photo )





9:54am IST ‘Non-violence only way to defeat bigotry, hatred’: Rahul Gandhi’s tribute Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. He said , “my tributes to Mahatma Gandhi Ji, the “Father of the Nation”, who through his words & deeds, showed us that love for all living beings & non violence is the only way to defeat oppression, bigotry & hatred.” On his 150th Jayanti, my tributes to Mahatma Gandhi Ji, the "Father of the Nation", who through his words & deeds, showed us that love for all living beings & non violence is the only way to defeat oppression, bigotry & hatred.



#Gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/ODRLL7o1os — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 2 October 2019





9:45am IST Defence minister unveils Mahatma Gandhi’s statue Union defence minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary at Nagesh Garden, Delhi Cantonment. He also administered an oath of cleanliness to the people. Defence minister unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi, October 2, 2019. ( Vipin Kumar / HT Photo )





9:25am IST Fit India Plog run flagged off by Kiren Rijiju Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju flagged off ‘Fit India Plog run,’, a trash-collecting activity while jogging, at Indira Gandhi stadium, in Delhi. Wrestler Bajrang Punia was also present on the occasion.





9:15am IST Vice President Naidu recalls Mahatma Gandhi’s vision Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday recalled the vision of Mahatma Gandhi for a self-reliant, inclusive and harmonious India while paying tribute to Bapu on occasion of his 150th birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter, Naidu wrote, “India continuously draws inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi’s vision: One of the most successful programmes that has been launched is the Swachh Bharat Programme or the clean India Programme which sought to realize one of Gandhiji’s precious dreams.”





8:35am IST PM Modi expresses gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi in tweet PM Modi tweeted on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, expressing gratitude to “his everlasting contribution to humanity.” राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को उनकी 150वीं जन्म-जयंती पर शत-शत नमन।



Tributes to beloved Bapu! On #Gandhi150, we express gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity. We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet. pic.twitter.com/4y0HqBO762 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 2 October 2019





8:20am IST Photo exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi in Hyderabad A photo exhibition displaying the different stages of Mahatma Gandhi’s life has been organised in Hyderabad on the occasion of Bapu’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations, reports ANI. The exhibition has been organised by the Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcast at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station in the city. Photos of Mahatma Gandhi’s life right from his childhood, school days, his arrival in India from South Africa, his time in Eravada jail, the non-cooperation movement, salt satyagraha, to the Quit India movement are on the display at the exhibition.





8am IST Modi visits Vijay Ghat to pay tribute to ex-PM Lal Bahadur Shastri Prime Minister Modi visited Vijay Ghat to pay tribute to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Gandhi, who shares his birthday with Mahatma Gandhi. PM Modi at Vijay Ghat, the samadhi of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Gandhi ( ANI / Twitter )





7:55am IST UP Assembly to hold 36-hr special session on Mahatma Gandhi The Uttar Pradesh assembly will hold a special session on Mahatma Gandhi today. The session,which will see a 36-hour marathon discussion on sustainable development goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations, is being organised to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.





7:45am IST Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi visit Vijay Ghat Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh also visited Vijay Ghat and paid tributes to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri . Former PM Manmohan Singh at Vijay Ghat, the samadhi of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Gandhi. ( ANI / Twitter )





7:34am IST PM Modi pays tribute at Raj Ghat PM Modi reached Raj Ghat and paid floral tribute at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi. He was accompanied by JP Nadda and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.





7:31am IST JP Nadda pays tribute The interim president of BJP, JP Nadda, pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. BJP’s interim president JP Nadda at Rajghat ( ANI / Twitter )





7:30am IST Sonia Gandhi pays tribute at Raj Ghat Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi reached Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.





7:20am IST Indian embassy in Russia to organise exhibition The Indian embassy in Russia will organise an exhibition in Moscow on Wednesday highlighting the deep friendship between Gandhi and Leo Tolstoy and their mutual influences on each other’s work and philosophy. The exhibition, curated by renowned Gandhi scholar, Birad Yajnik, will showcase the correspondence between the two great souls of the 20th century, tracing their relationship and the impact it had on their individual journeys.





7:18am IST 10,000 students to light solar lamps at Delhi’s IG stadium Over 10,000 students will assemble their own solar lamps and light them together to commemorate the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, as part of the Global Student Solar Assembly and attempt to enter the Guinness Book World Record. The event will be attended by Union Ministers R.K. Singh and Prakash Javadekar.





7:15am IST Cong prez Sonia Gandhi to lead Gandhi Sandesh Padyatra The Congress has planned a Gandhi Sandesh Padyatra as part of its week-long celebrations to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Party’s interim President Sonia Gandhi will lead the foot march which will start at 9.30 a.m. from the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office.





7:10am IST Amit Shah to flag off Gandhi Sankalp Yatra from Delhi BJP president and Union home minister Amit Shah will address a gathering in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh where he will flag off a Gandhi Sankalp Yatra from the Ramleela Maidan.



