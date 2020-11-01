Happy birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Rekha’s emotional throwback letter goes viral as former Miss World turns 47

it-s-viral

If there is one Indian celebrity who needs no introductions across the globe, it has to be Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who rang in her 47th birthday this Sunday. As the Internet floods with wishes for the former Miss World, a throwback letter penned by actor Rekha is currently doing the rounds on Aishwarya’s special day.

Rekha had written the letter when Aishwarya had completed two successful decades in the film industry in 2018. It was shared as a part of a special interview by the magazine, Femina then but is currently trending viral, courtesy its “aashirwads and duas” for the “cool moon-faced girl” by Rekha “maa”.

The senior actor had gushed, “My Ash, A woman like you who is in harmony with her spirit is like a flowing river, never stagnant. She goes where she wants to, without pretence; and arrives at her destination prepared to be herself and only herself. People may forget what you said, they may also forget what you did but they will never forget how you made them feel.”

Heaping praises on the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam star, Rekha had written, “You are a living example that courage is the most important of all the virtues because without courage, you can’t practice any other virtue consistently! Your deep strength and pure energy introduces you even before you speak!”

The letter speaks volumes about the respect and the bond that the two share despite belonging to different generations. Rekha added, “The worst thing you did was to be present with the ‘present’ with gratitude. You pursued the things you loved doing; and then did them so well that people can’t take their eyes off you! You on your own are enough with nothing to prove to anyone. Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away.”

One reading through it all makes us wish for a similar motivating letter by a senior colleague at the work place. Pointing out Ash’s favourite role in her eyes, Rekha went on to write, “You’ve come a long way, baby. Having endured many hurdles, like the phoenix you rise! And I cannot pen down in words how proud I am of that little ‘cool’ moon-faced girl who took my breath away the very instant I first laid my eyes on her. You always gave better than the best to all the roles you were bestowed with, but my most cherished character of yours is the role of the complete ‘Amma’ that you are, to the little bundle of pure joy called Aaradhya.”

The heartwarming letter concluded with, “Keep loving and spreading your magic. Two decades of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan — wow! Aashirwads and duas! I wish for you more goodness and blessings; much more than your heart can contain! Love you. Jeete raho. Rekha Maa”.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the Miss World 1994 pageant and made her debut on the big screen at the age of 23 years with Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar that released on January 14, 1997. She went on to star in a plethora of Bollywood films and a few hand-picked Tamil flicks which garnered her massive recognition.

Some of her stellar works include Jodhaa Akbar, Guru, Dhoom 2, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Mohabbatein. Apart from being cited in the media as “the most beautiful woman in the world”, the feathers in Aishwarya’s cap of success include two Filmfare Awards, the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2009 and the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the Government of France in 2012.

Here’s wishing the diva another skyrocketing year ahead!

