Highest shallow dive to longest underwater kiss: Guinness World Records shares list of underwater titles

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 10:40 IST

Creating a world record is in itself a remarkable feat. And winning a Guinness World Record title for doing something underwater is particularly special. To celebrate those who are doing such extraordinary deeds, Guinness World Records shared this video on their official YouTube channel. The compilation clip which shows various underwater world records is so fascinating, that watching it’ll leave you thoroughly entertained.

Shared on December 12, this recording is just a little over eight minutes long. “Underwater World Records - Guinness World Records,” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The clip starts by showing the highest shallow dive, a record for which was set by Barren Taylor by jumping from a height of 11.56 meters into 30 meters of water. It ends by showcasing Martin Rees’ talent. Rees recently set the record for most magic tricks performed underwater in three minutes at 20 tricks.

Check out the other records featured in the video, from largest underwater photo exhibit to longest underwater dance:

Since being shared on the video-sharing platform, this post has accumulated over 1.5 lakh views and more than 4,600 likes.

Here is what YouTuber users had to say about the share. One person said, “This is amazing! How do people do these amazing things?”.

Another individual wrote, “Exciting & inspiring records”. “Amazing efforts. Great work Guinness world records in bringing out these amazing human talents. They are simply amazing,” read one comment under the share.

Somebody joked, “My personal record: shortest time in the cold shower”.

What are your thoughts on this post? Which record fascinated you the most?