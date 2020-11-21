e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Man performs magic tricks underwater, creates record. Guess how many?

Man performs magic tricks underwater, creates record. Guess how many?

The record for doing most magic tricks in three minutes while underwater was created by Martin Rees

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 11:40 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video prompted people to share all sorts of
The video prompted people to share all sorts of (Facebook/@Guinness World Records)
         

It’s fascinating and it’s exciting. Wondering what we’re talking about? It’s a video of a man performing magic tricks underwater. Shared on Guinness World Records’ official Facebook page, the clip is not just unusual but absolutely entertaining too.

“In celebration of #GWRday Martin Rees Magician attempted this unbelievable underwater magic tricks record at the famous Pinewood Studios,” reads the caption shared with the clip.

The text on the video reveals that the man named Martin Rees has bagged the record of doing most magic tricks in three minutes while underwater. And guess how many tricks did he perform? It’s 20.

In the video, Rees also shared how as a kid he nearly drowned in water. However, he is now challenging and pushing himself to overcome his fear of drowning by this incredible way.

What’s is even more amazing is that he also attempted this feat as a tribute to the charity he is associated with that provides entertainment in children’s hospitals.

Take a look at the amazing video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 1.7 lakh views. People shared tons of comments on the clip.

“Amazing stuff! This is lovely for all sorts of reasons!” wrote a Facebook user. “Just incredible, so inspirational, melted my heart. Your always work so hard and fight hard to achieve your goals. The world is your oyster, grab it with both hands mate and continue to make a difference as you have always done, so proud of you,” expressed another. “Hang on tight to your rising star, Martin. You are truly amazing!” commented a third.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Woman bags world record title for travelling the world in just 3 days

tags
top news
7 killed as truck collides with car in Gujarat’s Patdi
7 killed as truck collides with car in Gujarat’s Patdi
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
Narcotics Control Bureau conducts raid at comedian Bharti Singh’s residence in Mumbai
Narcotics Control Bureau conducts raid at comedian Bharti Singh’s residence in Mumbai
From jail term to non-bailable offence: What states say on ‘love jihad’
From jail term to non-bailable offence: What states say on ‘love jihad’
Govt may approach ICAI for action against 3 CAs over GST frauds
Govt may approach ICAI for action against 3 CAs over GST frauds
India summons Pak high commission official over Nagrota encounter
India summons Pak high commission official over Nagrota encounter
At least three dead as barrage of rocket fire hits Kabul
At least three dead as barrage of rocket fire hits Kabul
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for Covid-19, quarantined without symptoms
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for Covid-19, quarantined without symptoms
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In