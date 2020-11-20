Woman bags world record title for travelling the world in just 3 days

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 02:04 IST

When Jules Verne wrote his classic novel about a man who travelled the world in 80 days, little did he know that in the year 2020, a woman would achieve the feat in just 3 days 14 hours 46 minutes. Yes, you read that right. Dr. Khawla Al Romaithi from UAE achieved this deed and made her way to the Guinness Book of Records for travelling seven continents in the shortest time period ever. Al Romaithi’s story may make you thoroughly surprised.

Within a really short time span Al Romaithi completed her trip around 208 countries to bag the world record title. Her journey ended in Sydney, Australia on February 13. The trip was a rather difficult one with many obstacles and a lot of patience to go through the continuous plane rides, writes the Guinness Book of Records blog.

Al Romaithi has also shared a post on her Instagram profile with the official certificate. The post has garnered many reactions from netizens. “I have always been fascinated with Guinness World Records. Thinking of all what I’ve been through, the certificate seemed very heavy to carry. Blessed beyond words,” reads the caption of the share.

Take a look at the post:

Netizens dropped many congratulatory messages for this unique record. “Congratulations for this amazing record,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wish you all the best for your future adventures,” commented another.

What do you think of this amazing record?