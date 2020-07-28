Images of first moments of sunrise from space station will make you gasp in wonder

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 11:01 IST

The images taken from space are often met with appreciative words like “amazing,” “beautiful,” or “gorgeous.” This recent images of sunrise from outside this world may make you want to use those adjectives and more. Shared on Twitter, to say that the images are spectacular is an understatement.

Bob Behnken, an astronaut who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), tweeted the images with a simple caption. It reads, “First moments of sunrise from @Space_Station.”

Chances are that the images may make you say “wow” multiple times.

Since being shared, the tweet has gathered over 52,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered close to 8,500 retweets. The tweet’s comments section was flooded with all sorts of comments. From admiring the beauty to asking questions, people shared different reactions.

“What is nicer to see, sunrise or sunset?” questioned a Twitter user. “Looks almost exactly like the moment of conception,” expressed another. “This looks so different!” exclaimed a third. “Bob, I think you should stay up there for a very long time and send us amazing picture like these. You are truly a gifted photographer on top of everything else you do up there. We appreciate you,” tweeted a fourth.

A few also took help of GIFs to express themselves. Just like this Twitter user who wrote, “I can’t find words to describe how I feel about these pictures... so... I’ll let Jake do it for me....” and shared:

I can't find words to describe how I feel about these pictures... so... I'll let Jake do it for me.... pic.twitter.com/nKts3L39F5 — KrakkyTheKrakken (@KrakkyTheKraken) July 27, 2020

Here’s what others tweeted:

It's so beautiful. I imagine the sunrise looks rather crisp and sudden that high up. — Adamas Nemesis (@AdamasNemesis) July 27, 2020

Imagine actually getting to see with your own eyes such a magical view. Truly lucky. Thanks for sharing! — Kendry Leal (@kalclosabe) July 27, 2020

WOW. Now that is AWESOME ! — cnunezimages (@cnunezimages) July 27, 2020

Thanks for sharing.. looking forward to y'alls successful safe return. GOD SPEED — formerly powerboatr, Robert Sloane (@TuscanyDamon) July 28, 2020

“… and I think to myself … what a wonderful world,” an Individual shared lines from the famous song What a Wonderful World to showcase their reaction.

What do you think of the images?

