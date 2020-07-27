e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Astronaut shares pic of Hurricane Hanna from space, leaves netizens amazed

Astronaut shares pic of Hurricane Hanna from space, leaves netizens amazed

The photo posted on astronaut Bob Behnken’s official Twitter account, shows a view of Hurricane Hanna taken from the International Space Station(ISS).

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 27, 2020 13:50 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The photo shared by Behnken captures the massive hurricane from space
The photo shared by Behnken captures the massive hurricane from space(Twittert@AstroBehnken)
         

After giving netizens a glimpse of a thunderstorm from space, astronaut Bob Behnken has again piqued the attention of netizens - this time with a picture of Hurricane Hanna. By Saturday afternoon, Hurricane Hanna made its second landfall in Texas. Being a category 1 storm, Hurricane Hanna was accompanied by strong winds and rain. The photo shared by Behnken captures the massive hurricane from space and chances are it will leave you awe-struck.

The photo posted on Behnken’s official Twitter account, shows a view of Hurricane Hanna taken from the International Space Station(ISS). As the ISS was passing over Gulf of Mexico on Friday, Behnken clicked the photo that showed ‘observable structure’ of the hurricane.

“Snapped this photo of the storm in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday as it was starting to have observable structure from @Space_Station. #HurricaneHanna,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the snap and prepare to be amazed:

Posted on July 26, the picture has garnered over 13,400 likes and varied comments from netizens. 

What do you think of this out-of-the-world shot?

