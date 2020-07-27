Astronaut shares pic of Hurricane Hanna from space, leaves netizens amazed

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 13:50 IST

After giving netizens a glimpse of a thunderstorm from space, astronaut Bob Behnken has again piqued the attention of netizens - this time with a picture of Hurricane Hanna. By Saturday afternoon, Hurricane Hanna made its second landfall in Texas. Being a category 1 storm, Hurricane Hanna was accompanied by strong winds and rain. The photo shared by Behnken captures the massive hurricane from space and chances are it will leave you awe-struck.

The photo posted on Behnken’s official Twitter account, shows a view of Hurricane Hanna taken from the International Space Station(ISS). As the ISS was passing over Gulf of Mexico on Friday, Behnken clicked the photo that showed ‘observable structure’ of the hurricane.

“Snapped this photo of the storm in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday as it was starting to have observable structure from @Space_Station. #HurricaneHanna,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the snap and prepare to be amazed:

Snapped this photo of the storm in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday as it was starting to have observable structure from @Space_Station. #HurricaneHanna pic.twitter.com/KiamE0lmKk — Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) July 26, 2020

Posted on July 26, the picture has garnered over 13,400 likes and varied comments from netizens.

Beautiful photo, it keeps things in perspective of how SMALL we are 😉Loved my work at NASA and when we look down, we can see the awesome power of God. I wonder what that design review was like when God made the world😇...Enjoy, Godspeed and safe trip back to earth. — E. Smith (@Erv461) July 27, 2020

Wow one massive storm building up there look at the size of that thing most impressive" someone is in for a bumpy ride there " — Alan Evans (@AlanEva21042719) July 27, 2020

How incredible, we’ve been getting very heavy rain and thunderstorms in Houston, Texas. Hurricane season is upon us ⛈🌩🌧 — Lori Nelms (@GrandyNelms) July 26, 2020

Wow. Mother Nature. She is a force to be reckoned with. — TexasProudGirl (@AmyBollinger8) July 26, 2020

Incredibly beautiful shot!😍 — Daisi💫🚀🚀💕🌓 (@estela1_daisi) July 26, 2020

