Astronaut shares clip of lightning seen from space, netizens are spellbound. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 11:58 IST

Many may agree with us when we say that there’s something fascinating about the videos of lightning captured during thunderstorms. But imagine, if we are so captivated by the beauty of this phenomenon while sitting on earth, how incredible it may look from space. Well, this video shared by NASA astronaut Bob Behnken may give you a hint. Chances are that the clip will leave you mesmerised.

Shared on Twitter, the clip shows a portion of the earth’s atmosphere from outer space. As the camera moves, small patches of violet flashes can be seen among the dark clouds.

“Lightning from above. The violet fringes are mesmerizing,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

Lightning from above. The violet fringes are mesmerizing. pic.twitter.com/eLCGMTbfTY — Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) July 21, 2020

Posted on July 22, the clip has garnered over 61,000 views and varied comments from netizens. While most were awe-struck, some asked different questions to Behnken about the clip.

“Imagine if your re-entry was in a special suit! You could skydive from there. That’d be so cool,” writes a Twitter user. “Wow. How could you quickly capture that! Or is it an ongoing continuous recording?” asks another. “That’s so amazing to see lightening like that!” says a third.

“Breathless. Hypnotizing,” writes an individual. “Please share the full video,” requests another.

What do you think about the clip?

Also Read | ‘Fireworks’ in space: Astronaut shares incredible pictures of Comet NEOWISE