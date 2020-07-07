‘Fireworks’ in space: Astronaut shares incredible pictures of Comet NEOWISE

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 13:16 IST

Astronaut Bob Behnken, who is aboard the International Space Station (ISS), recently shared a few images of the Comet NEOWISE and to say that the celestial body looks incredible is an understatement. There is a chance that the beauty of the images will leave you mesmerised and craving for more.

The world came to know about the existence of Comet NEOWISE earlier this year on March 27.

“Last night’s fireworks, for real. Because Science,” Behnken tweeted describing the beauty of the comet and also indicating at the Fourth of July Fireworks. People in the United States of America, the country where Behnken hails from, each year on July 4 burns firecrackers to commemorate the nation’s Independence Day. He also used two hashtags # NEOWISE and #comet while sharing his post.

Take a look at the incredible images and prepare to get amazed:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has already gathered over 31,000 likes. Additionally, it has also amassed more than 4,000 retweets. From gushing over the celestial body’s beauty to getting amazed at the wonders of space, people shared all sorts of comments on the post.

“Wonderful, very cool,” wrote a Twitter user. “Tweeting from space! This is the future I dreamt of as a child!” expressed another. “This is awesome,” tweeted a third. “Outstanding - what a seat to the fireworks show(s)!” exclaimed a fourth.

What do you think of the images?

Also Read | Astronaut tweets pictures of ‘boundary between night and day’. They’re mesmerising