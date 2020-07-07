e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘Fireworks’ in space: Astronaut shares incredible pictures of Comet NEOWISE

‘Fireworks’ in space: Astronaut shares incredible pictures of Comet NEOWISE

“Outstanding - what a seat to the fireworks show!” wrote a Twitter user expressing their wonder.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 07, 2020 13:16 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Astronaut Bob Behnken shared a few images of Comet NEOWISE.
Astronaut Bob Behnken shared a few images of Comet NEOWISE. (Twitter/Bob Behnken)
         

Astronaut Bob Behnken, who is aboard the International Space Station (ISS), recently shared a few images of the Comet NEOWISE and to say that the celestial body looks incredible is an understatement. There is a chance that the beauty of the images will leave you mesmerised and craving for more.

The world came to know about the existence of Comet NEOWISE earlier this year on March 27.

“Last night’s fireworks, for real. Because Science,” Behnken tweeted describing the beauty of the comet and also indicating at the Fourth of July Fireworks. People in the United States of America, the country where Behnken hails from, each year on July 4 burns firecrackers to commemorate the nation’s Independence Day. He also used two hashtags # NEOWISE and #comet while sharing his post.

Take a look at the incredible images and prepare to get amazed:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has already gathered over 31,000 likes. Additionally, it has also amassed more than 4,000 retweets. From gushing over the celestial body’s beauty to getting amazed at the wonders of space, people shared all sorts of comments on the post.

“Wonderful, very cool,” wrote a Twitter user. “Tweeting from space! This is the future I dreamt of as a child!” expressed another. “This is awesome,” tweeted a third. “Outstanding - what a seat to the fireworks show(s)!” exclaimed a fourth.

What do you think of the images?

Also Read | Astronaut tweets pictures of ‘boundary between night and day’. They’re mesmerising

tags
top news
Chinese envoy to Nepal in fresh row for her meetings with political leaders
Chinese envoy to Nepal in fresh row for her meetings with political leaders
The Middle Kingdom’s rush of blood and the need for strong Indian deterrence
The Middle Kingdom’s rush of blood and the need for strong Indian deterrence
BJP relying on the Kashmir issue to stitch Bengal strategy
BJP relying on the Kashmir issue to stitch Bengal strategy
US military to stand with India in conflict with China, indicates White House official
US military to stand with India in conflict with China, indicates White House official
BJP is LeBron James of elections, Congress a dilettante: Sanjay Jha
BJP is LeBron James of elections, Congress a dilettante: Sanjay Jha
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
Supreme Court grants bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra
Supreme Court grants bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra
Watch: IAF’s Chinook, Apache & MiG-29 conduct night ops at India-China border
Watch: IAF’s Chinook, Apache & MiG-29 conduct night ops at India-China border
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In