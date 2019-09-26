Kerala woman compels bus driver to follow traffic rule, video wins people

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:40 IST

A woman in Kerala was filmed standing in the middle of the road and blocking the path of a bus. Netizens are, however, appreciating the woman’s behaviour – because many are labelling her gesture as an act of bravery. And, there is a chance that you will feel the same too.

Though it’s not known who captured the incident, the video is now being shared across various social media platforms. The video shows the woman – on her scooter - blocking the path of a bus which is driving in the wrong lane. Unfazed by the huge vehicle standing in front of her, the woman stands her ground and finally it’s the bus that takes the right lane.

When you are RIGHT it gives you a very different kind of MIGHT. See Joe a lady rider down South doesn't budge an inch to give in to an erring Bus Driver. Kudos to her. @TheBikerni @IndiaWima @UrvashiPatole @utterflea @anandmahindra @mishramugdha #GirlPower #BikerLife #BikerGirl pic.twitter.com/3RkkUr4XdG — TheGhostRider31 (@TheGhostRider31) September 25, 2019

The video has created quite a stir among people and they are dropping all sorts of comments - both on Facebook and Twitter.

“Kudos to her!! She is a good example,” wrote a Facebook user. “Salute you brave lady,” commented another. “Good job, after all they behave as if the road belongs to their family,” commented a third. “Brave girl .Very good. KSRTC never obeys traffic rules,’ wrote a fourth.

Here’s how people on Twitter reacted:

Kerala RTC drivers are like Yama as long as they are in the driver's seat. If this specimen had tried to assault the lady after descending from his guided missile, rest assured bystanders would have given him an impromptu "massage", Kerala style. — Sudarshan M (@Sudarshan_Mlth) September 26, 2019

Legend — Kshitij Bhotika (@kshitijb) September 26, 2019

Kudos to her 👍👍👍 — Chanandler Bong (@thedevilishere9) September 26, 2019

Boss lady — like the river flows (@aminamian) September 26, 2019

Did this woman’s act awed you too?

Also Read | 11-year-old girl scares off armed robber by throwing bread at him. Watch

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 16:37 IST