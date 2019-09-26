e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Sep 26, 2019

Kerala woman compels bus driver to follow traffic rule, video wins people

Though it’s not known who captured the incident, the video is now being shared across various social media platforms.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:40 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the woman standing in front of the bus.
The image shows the woman standing in front of the bus. (Twitter/@TheGhostRider31)
         

A woman in Kerala was filmed standing in the middle of the road and blocking the path of a bus. Netizens are, however, appreciating the woman’s behaviour – because many are labelling her gesture as an act of bravery. And, there is a chance that you will feel the same too.

Though it’s not known who captured the incident, the video is now being shared across various social media platforms. The video shows the woman – on her scooter - blocking the path of a bus which is driving in the wrong lane. Unfazed by the huge vehicle standing in front of her, the woman stands her ground and finally it’s the bus that takes the right lane.

The video has created quite a stir among people and they are dropping all sorts of comments - both on Facebook and Twitter.

“Kudos to her!! She is a good example,” wrote a Facebook user. “Salute you brave lady,” commented another. “Good job, after all they behave as if the road belongs to their family,” commented a third. “Brave girl .Very good. KSRTC never obeys traffic rules,’ wrote a fourth.

Here’s how people on Twitter reacted:

Did this woman’s act awed you too?

Also Read | 11-year-old girl scares off armed robber by throwing bread at him. Watch

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 16:37 IST

tags
trending topics
PM ModiOnePlus 7T India launchMehul ChoksiDonald TrumpPriyanka ChopraRanveer SinghChinmayanandAmy JacksonDev AnandHousefull 4Manmohan Singh BirthdayMarjaavaan Trailer
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss