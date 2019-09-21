11-year-old girl scares off armed robber by throwing bread at him. Watch

it-s-viral

Sep 21, 2019

Thanks to quick-thinking of an 11-year-old girl, an armed robber’s plan to rob a supermarket was foiled. Along with her father, the girl managed to scare off the man who pulled out a knife to threaten the staff at Express Supermarket in Newlands Road, Worthing and tried to rob their cash register

The video of this brave act was captured on the store’s CCTV camera and Sussex Police later took to Facebook to share it with netizens. Further, they also shared a link explaining what actually happened.

“Yesterday (16 September) an armed robber fled empty handed after being scared off by an 11-year-old girl and her dad in Express Supermarket in Worthing,” the authorities wrote. Also explain that the girl and her father “threw two bottles of squash and a loaf of beard at him [robber]” in an attempt to stop him from stealing money from the shop.

Take a look:

Since being shared on September 17, the video has created quite a stir among people. It has amassed about 31,000 views – and still counting. People dropped various comments on the post. Several people praised the girl for her bravery, a few even expressed their concerns for the little one.

“Well done to the young lady and dad. She has obviously been brought up with good values. I hope you catch the guy,” wrote a Facebook user. “Well done young girl and her dad - must have been frightening,” wrote another. “Love it when good people fight back, but even more so, they were not hurt in process, wrote a third.

Sep 21, 2019