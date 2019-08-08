e-paper
Kid texts Zomato to deliver his favourite toys, then this happens

The boy’s father tweeted about his son along with the screenshot of the messages.

Aug 08, 2019
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shared on August 5, people were moved by the boy’s innocence.
Shared on August 5, people were moved by the boy’s innocence. (File Photo)
         

When a four-year-old boy texted Zomato’s helpline, all he wanted was his favourite things – some toys and a few balloons – to be delivered to him. Though the texts remained undelivered, the kid kept on sending them – probably in the hope that someday his wish would be fulfilled.

The boy’s father tweeted about his son along with the screenshot of the messages. “In other news, my 4 year old son thinks that if he messages Zomato with his fav things, they might deliver them to him,” he wrote.

Shared on August 5, people were moved by the boy’s innocence and many tagged Zomato in the tweet too, hoping that the company would take notice.

Then, something wonderful happened.

via GIPHY

After just a day, the kid’s father tweeted again to tell people that the food delivery service actually did take notice. Not only had they seen the tweet, they even delivered one of the things the kid wanted – a toy car. 

Zomato also left a tweet about this “junior foodie.”

“Awww,” is how most people have reacted to this update. Many have dropped all kinds of comments to show their happiness. Some have also appreciated Zomato for their gesture.

Zomato, a few days ago, created a buzz among people when they replied “food is religion” to a customer who wanted to cancel his delivery over a non-Hindu rider.

What do you think of Zomato’s gift?

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 15:13 IST

