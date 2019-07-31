e-paper
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019

Zomato’s epic reply to man who cancelled order over ‘non Hindu’ delivery boy

About an hour ago, Zomato replied to the tweet that is since winning them applause. The tweet was promptly followed up with another one by the founder Deepinder Goyal.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 31, 2019 12:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Zomato is winning over Twitter thanks to their epic reply.
Zomato is winning over Twitter thanks to their epic reply. (HT File Photo)

Food delivery service Zomato is winning over Twitter thanks to their epic reply to a customer who shared a bizarre reason for cancelling his order. In a post shared last evening, Twitter user Amit Shukla tagged Zomato in a tweet saying he had cancelled his order as “they allocated a non Hindu rider” for his delivery. “They said they can’t change rider and can’t refund on cancellation, I said you can’t force me to take a delivery I don’t want…” he wrote in his tweet. About an hour ago, Zomato replied to the tweet that is since winning them applause.

The tweet was promptly followed up with another one by Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal.

Here’s the tweet posted by the customer:

He further shared his conversation with Zomato.

The customer’s tweet has come under fire on social media.

The tweets, however, by Zomato and Goyal have been praised on Twitter.

Since being shared, Zomato’s tweet has collected over 7,000 ‘likes’ and more than 3,000 retweets, while Goyal’s tweet has received over 3,000 ‘likes’ and more than 1,100 retweets.

Many have posted their reaction to the incident and the replies. Take a look:

What do you think of Zomato’s reply?

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 12:18 IST

