Zomato’s epic reply to man who cancelled order over ‘non Hindu’ delivery boy

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 12:24 IST

Food delivery service Zomato is winning over Twitter thanks to their epic reply to a customer who shared a bizarre reason for cancelling his order. In a post shared last evening, Twitter user Amit Shukla tagged Zomato in a tweet saying he had cancelled his order as “they allocated a non Hindu rider” for his delivery. “They said they can’t change rider and can’t refund on cancellation, I said you can’t force me to take a delivery I don’t want…” he wrote in his tweet. About an hour ago, Zomato replied to the tweet that is since winning them applause.

Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion. https://t.co/H8P5FlAw6y — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 31, 2019

The tweet was promptly followed up with another one by Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal.

We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/cgSIW2ow9B — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 31, 2019

Here’s the tweet posted by the customer:

Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation I said you can't force me to take a delivery I don't want don't refund just cancel — पं अमित शुक्ल (@NaMo_SARKAAR) July 30, 2019

He further shared his conversation with Zomato.

@ZomatoIN is forcing us to take deliveries from people we don't want else they won't refund and won't cooperate I am removing this app and will discuss the issue with my lawyers — पं अमित शुक्ल (@NaMo_SARKAAR) July 30, 2019

The customer’s tweet has come under fire on social media.

Next time make sure the food is cultivated by a Hindu, transported by a Hindu, sold by a Hindu and cooked by a Hindu !! Dharm ka sawal h — P (@itsallryt) July 31, 2019

bro you're the reason for all the problems in this world, i hope you know many non Hindu's also work for twitter so pls delete your tweet. — Sanjay Manaktala (@smanak) July 31, 2019

how did u ensure the cook is hindu? — drogon IT Guy (@bored_IT_baba) July 31, 2019

The tweets, however, by Zomato and Goyal have been praised on Twitter.

Since being shared, Zomato’s tweet has collected over 7,000 ‘likes’ and more than 3,000 retweets, while Goyal’s tweet has received over 3,000 ‘likes’ and more than 1,100 retweets.

Many have posted their reaction to the incident and the replies. Take a look:

although he may create a new one, suspend the account from which he ordered, this fool needs some education 😂 — Puneeth Kasigari (@baeforbiryani) July 31, 2019

Love when big organisations show spine and uphold the idea of India , these are trying times 👏 — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) July 31, 2019

Excellent reply to this shit. — Adil Khan (@AdilKha35232134) July 31, 2019

Thanks for taking this stand, Zomato. Giving in to such idiots would only empower them more. — Neel Gudka (@neelgudka13) July 31, 2019

What do you think of Zomato’s reply?

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 12:18 IST