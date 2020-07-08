Reba the chicken goes on an adventure, her owners and netizens heave sigh of relief after she returns home

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 18:52 IST

Losing a beloved pet can be a difficult experience. Many pet owners are known to leave no stone unturned until they find their beloved pet back and this family in Texas is among them.

Facebook user Justin Matthews shared a detailed post about one of the family’s chickens, named Reba, and everything that happened after they realised she had gone missing. Before you begin feeling too bad, let us tell you this is a story with a happy ending.

“Today we lost Reba,” Matthews wrote on Facebook. He explained how Reba had jumped into the open trunk of a delivery vehicle and got locked inside. In fact, a video shared in the post shows exactly how they happened.

The family began calling the delivery service to figure out the name and details of the driver with whom Reba was accidentally commuting. After much hard work and several phone calls, they found out that Reba had escaped the trunk at a Costco where the delivery man had stopped briefly.

“He thought it was a prank!” says the post.

With a ray of hope, the family drove to the Costco only to find out Reba wasn’t there anymore. “The parking lot attendants said ‘yes omg we did see your fat chicken running around the lot for a while but some ladies scooped her up about 11 and took her’,” adds the post.

Matthews ended the post by requesting people to alert them should they have any information about their chicken. “Reba was a sweetheart and family pet. Glad she had an adventure and is alive and well but sad to lose her!” Matthews wrote.

Meanwhile, one of the women who rescued Reba, Susan Almaraz, shared a post about their own adventure of finding a live chicken at Costco.

And just like that, thanks to the viral posts, Reba was found. While Matthews updated his post about finding Reba, Almaraz shared a post about their adventure with Reba who finally made it home.

Isn’t that quite the story? We’re wondering when we can have an animated movie version of Reba the adventurist chicken.

The post shared by Matthews has collected over 2,900 shares and more than 1,300 reactions since being shared on July 1. People have posting the best reactions to this story.

“Best story of the day!” wrote a Facebook user. “There should be children short stories about Reba the Adventuring Chicken. Lol,” added another.

The story doesn’t quite end here. Reba now has her own Instagram page where you can follow her and the new adventures she embarks on.

