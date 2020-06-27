Man found caterpillars in his broccoli, then decided to adopt them. Twitter thread is a delight

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 20:38 IST

What happens when you find a worm or any other creepy crawly in the vegetables you bought? Chances are you scream out of shock or get mildly surprised and throw everything away. This man, however, decided to try something else. And his entire story from that point makes for a delightful read.

Presenter Sam Darlaston bought broccoli from Tesco and found several caterpillars in it. He, however, decided to adopt the critters. He even added ‘caterpillar dad’ to his Twitter bio.

In his tweet tagging Tesco, he wrote about the discovery and shared his plans. In another he mentioned naming the caterpillar Cedric.

In case anyone is interested, the name we’ve gone with is Cedric, he’s from Spain (at least we assume so because the broccoli is) and he dances after eating spinach and broc all day long 🐛🐛🐛 pic.twitter.com/tO1EyMgeG1 — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 11, 2020

“I did my research initially and discovered the exact type of caterpillar/butterfly we were dealing with (a cabbage white),” he told HuffPost. “I then decided to build him a little home in my lounge with all the broccoli he wanted.”

He eventually got his money back for the caterpillar-infested broccoli but found more in another one her bought.

SO IT TURNS OUT THAT THIS BROC CONTAINS ANOTHER 5 CATERPILLARS????!!!! 5!!!!! Also it turns out that THIS... is now a caterpillar thread pic.twitter.com/7M0UIcUxrU — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 11, 2020

Even his housemate found one in the broccoli he bought so that meant they had seven caterpillars in all. They named them Cedric, Janine, Slim Eric, Croc Broc, Olly and Carlos.

Meanwhile the caterpillars began on their own journeys.

Also, a closer look at Cedric who is now 30 hours into his chrysalis stage - now fully renamed Metapod until he elvolves into butterfree 🦋 pic.twitter.com/Ryx4jVjgxf — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 13, 2020

Oh god, it’s actually started cocooning and spun silk round it, so it won’t come off, it’s gonna have to chrysalis outside the cage with a house plant, this is CATERPILLAR CHAOS pic.twitter.com/gdvLp4rkTO — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 13, 2020

Final update of the day... we’ve now got 3 cocoon / chrysalis, they grow up so fast 😭🐛 pic.twitter.com/AZIJMvOYnI — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 15, 2020

And soon, the first of the lot, Cedric, transformed.

Remember Cedric the caterpillar? Feel old yet? 🐛🦋 pic.twitter.com/EfTPqIlSXY — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 22, 2020

Of course that meant it was time to send the kids off into the world to be real adults.

3/7 of the Tesco broccoli caterpillars are now wild butterflies 😭, this morning Janine joined Cedric and Slim Eric for her new life ✌️🥦🦋 (thought she’d at least say bye but she just bolted) pic.twitter.com/ZxggmWc6VP — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 24, 2020

It’s time for another of our caterpillar-now-butterfly kids to spread their wings. 🦋Broc was released live with Jeremy Vine on BBC Radio 2 earlier (honestly what is that sentence🤩) so just before my show on @KissFMUK right now I’ve just released his best mate Olly🦋 pic.twitter.com/r15YbRb4av — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 25, 2020

IT’S FRIDAY FRIDAY GROWIN WINGS ON FRIDAY. 🦋 Time to say an emotional goodbye to Clingy Carlos 😭🐛 it’s been real. 6/7 butterflies are now hatched. Just waiting on the escapologist (still cocooned under the candle holder) 🥦 pic.twitter.com/LnVcJ660tA — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 26, 2020

Of course goodbyes aren’t easy. “I felt a tiny bit sad watching them spread their wings but overall feeling was happiness,” Darlaston told HuffPost. “I’m just happy at least one of us gets to go out during these times.”

Meanwhile, the entire thread has collected a ton of reactions.

“Loved every single second of that thread. You deserve a free Supermarket Sweep dash when all’s back to normal,” wrote a Twitter user. “Good for you. Your veges were definitely not sprayed with chemicals. Such a lovely thread. Was fun to stumble in here. Happy memories of Cedrik, Janine and the lot,” shared another.

We had the same thing, they grow up so fast 🐛 🦋 pic.twitter.com/1tns9YgAYK — Mark and Andrew (@Mark89142235) June 24, 2020

That happened to us when I was just 3 years old, we called it Pat.



It was the 1st #butterfly I looked after & I miss Pat even now 🐛🥐🦋 #ButterflyWhisperer pic.twitter.com/h0qSjhc8aW — Rebecca's Butterfly Farm (@BeccasButterfli) June 25, 2020

Pets can really make life better and isn’t this the sweetest thread about unlikely pets. What do you think?

