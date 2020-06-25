A duck randomly walked into this woman’s home. The entire episode is hilarious

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 21:22 IST

With the current situation, no one’s really expecting guests in their homes. However, this woman did get a random guest who barged into her kitchen. She shared a wonderful account of what happened and as it turns out, this guest may not be her biggest worry.

“Monday morning’s reason for apologising during a work call: this duck walked into my kitchen. I do not own a duck,” tweeted Lucy Nicholls on June 22. Her tweet is complete with a picture of said duck standing right in the middle of her kitchen.

Monday morning's reason for apologising during a work call: this duck walked into my kitchen. I do not own a duck. pic.twitter.com/KqOQwC5KHu — Lucy Nicholls (@LucySomerset) June 22, 2020

As it turned out, the duck seemed quite comfortable in her home and kept coming back some 10 times the next day. Nicholls also shared a possible explanation for the duck’s behaviour.

“I think it was because my bird seed had run out - and the duck likes to steal this - so the duck was basically asking for the manager,” she wrote on Twitter. “What sort of duck walks into a house though?! Very unsettling...” she added.

Here’s a video of the duck probably looking for that manager as Nicholls said.

The duck came in about ten times yesterday. I think it was because my bird seed had run out - and the duck likes to steal this - so the duck was basically asking for the manager. What sort of duck walks into a house though??! Very unsettling... pic.twitter.com/u3DTxZ48Rj — Lucy Nicholls (@LucySomerset) June 23, 2020

Interestingly, the duck isn’t the only creature from the vast animal kingdom to keep turning up at her home.

I’m embarrassed to admit that I also have this rat, who keeps coming to wash his hands in this bowl of water. 😳 I tried to put a peanut-laden trap down, & a badger ran off with the whole rat-trap last night. The animals are running some kind of racket. My cats are fired btw. 😐 pic.twitter.com/s4xU4dni4O — Lucy Nicholls (@LucySomerset) June 23, 2020

Meanwhile, the pet cat has her own preferences:

My (stupid) cat has brought me duckling in the past. For some reason she licks them (?). This is a duckling covered in cat-lick. (They are easy to return: I have just walked to the bottom of the garden where there is a cross mummy-duck loudly making a safeguarding complaint.) pic.twitter.com/ZrzUMqPej8 — Lucy Nicholls (@LucySomerset) June 23, 2020

Here it is in case you were wondering:

Here is the cat who is scared of rodents (sulking because is hot today). Also the open door which is a concept that seems to be baffling lots of people - we are v low-tech in England when it comes to home heat regulation ... :) pic.twitter.com/1nP0B39qFk — Lucy Nicholls (@LucySomerset) June 24, 2020

This entire thread is just hilarious and makes for an awesome read. People on Twitter have also been sharing the best responses to this whole situation.

“Cough. Up. The. Seed. And. Nobody. Gets. Hurt. Quack,” joked a Twitter user. “Duck walks into a kitchen to complain about the food... Cries fowl,” posted another.

“It’s like she replies to you with the quack: ‘but you didn’t put food outside!’” wrote a third.

Nicholls isn’t along. Turns out ducks aren’t afraid to ask for what they want.

Such a blissful paradise you are living amongst! I feed/stable my horses every afternoon at 4pm, and I have wild ducks who clean up any feed I drop. If I happen to be late & still in my home office at 4pm, 2 of the ducks come and tap on my glass door to ‘speak to the manager’ 😁 — Kez A-Stout (@kez_a) June 24, 2020

Ducks have the audacity to walk on our boat’s swim platform demanding food. Sometimes I share grapes, sometimes they escalate me to management. — Judy Johnson (@JlJohnson2011) June 23, 2020

Aren’t all these instances amazing? What do you think?

Also Read | Couple spots giant spider on window. ‘Nope’ is an appropriate response to viral pic