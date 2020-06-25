Couple spots giant spider on window. ‘Nope’ is an appropriate response to viral pic

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 17:44 IST

With so many people confined to their homes, sitting in the balcony or looking out the window is sort of like their only access to the outside world. But what if you see some thing truly terrifying outside your window? A couple in San Antonio, Texas saw one such sight and it definitely left them shocked. The picture they shared will, in all likelihood, scare you too.

“THIS IS NOT A TOY GUYS... I PROMISE I’M STILL SHAKING,” Facebook user Teouna Thomas wrote on the social networking site. The ‘this’ she was referring to was huge, monster-size spider just hanging on her window. “Someone please tell me what this is?” she wrote further.

If you’re imagining how you’d react if you noticed this outside your window, wait till you find out what the couple did. Worried about their dog trying to attack, Thomas’ husband caught it and put it in a plastic container.

Meanwhile, the post is flooded with reactions from Facebook users.

“OMG so this thing is real? Packs bag and loads car lol,” commented an individual. “Oh no I think it’s time to move,” posted another. This is how several others have reacted as well. “I would’ve passed out,” shared a third.

Not everyone was as afraid, though. “Don’t hurt it! They are really nice and beneficial. Where are you? I grew up with those all around. Just let it be. Maybe you can get someone to relocate it?” wrote a Facebook user.

Thomas added in the comments section that they eventually handed the spider to a woman they knew who wanted to keep it as a pet.

In case you’re wondering, the San Antonio Zoo identified the spider as a Texas Tan Tarantula, which is common in Texas, reports KSAT 12.

How would you react if you saw a tarantula this huge outside your window?

Also Read | Can you identify the ‘shy nocturnal animal’ in this video?