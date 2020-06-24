Can you identify the ‘shy nocturnal animal’ in this video?

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 14:13 IST

A simple video of an animal climbing a tree has now sparked a Twitter chatter because of the caption accompanying the clip. It asks people to identify the creature shown in it.

Shared on Twitter, the video is taken at night and shows the animal quickly climbing a tree. “Here is a video of a very shy nocturnal animal shared by one of our field staff. Can you guess it??” reads the caption.

Since being shared, several people attempted to identify the animal and many came up with the right answers.

Take a look at the video. Can you identify the animal?

If you are portraying a sweet smile of victory, then congratulations you must have guessed the answer. For those who’re still scratching their heads, the animal shown in the video is called Slow Loris.

With a button-like nose and teddy-bear like eyes, the species of Slow Loris is undoubtedly cute. However, these animals are also the world’s only venomous primates, reports National Geographic.

Turns out, there were many who came up with the right answer. There were also some who asked where the video was captured. To this, the original poster replied that the video was taken in Melaghar, Tripura.

The video also left many amazed. Expressing the same a Twitter user wrote, “Brilliant video.” “How cute,” expressed another.

Sadly, the adorableness of these little furry creatures has turned them into victims of human greed as many want them as exotic pets. Hence, several nations, around the world, have laws in place to protect these primates.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Spider? Snake? A spider snake? Viral video freaks people out. It may scare you too