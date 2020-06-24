Spider? Snake? A spider snake? Viral video freaks people out. It may scare you too

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 12:53 IST

A video of a creature, which is equal parts bizarre and creepy, is going all sorts of viral on the Internet. Chances are your reaction upon seeing the video will be “nope.”

Though old, the clip came into the limelight after being shared on Twitter. “What is this,” with just this caption, a Twitter user shared the video which has now created quite a stir. Wondering what the video shows?

The clip starts with something crawling which at first glance looks like a snake. As the video goes on, it becomes clear that the crawling thing is not a snake but a tentacle of an animal. By the end of the video, a starfish shaped creature with five tentacles appears.

Take a look at the video to know what we’re talking about.

If you’re wondering “what is that?” or your first reaction is “nope, I don’t like that!”, then you are not alone. Since being shared, several people shared the same reaction on the post’s comments section. There were also some who called it a “danger noodle.”

“If that’s what’s coming in July, I’m out,” wrote a Twitter user and shared this GIF:

If that’s what’s coming in July I’m out. pic.twitter.com/Uujtzo64kr — Lorelei (@LoreleiOhMy) June 4, 2020

This imaginative individual came up with an outlandish explanation and wrote, “Looks like 5 snakes eating a turtle at one time while escaping into the water like an octopus.” Expressing a similar notion another person wrote, “Snake spider.”

Another user of the micro-blogging site gave a reference from Norse mythology and tweeted, “Is it a Kraken?” and shared this GIF:

Is it a Kraken? pic.twitter.com/0ZeeFTznvQ — The Kraken Slayer 🔪💔 (@KrakenJSlayer3) June 4, 2020

“A Nope in the land of Nope,” wrote a Twitter user and many agreed. “My nightmares come to life,” joked another.

Not everyone was scared of the creature, just like this Twitter user who wrote, “It’s cool, what is it?”

A few took it upon themselves to spread awareness about this bizarre - and some would say very creepy – animal.

“The ophiuroids or ophiura are a class of the Echinodermata edge. They have Pentaradial symmetry and have a starfish-like appearance, with five arms emerging from a central disc. Surely ophiuroids and asteroids are sister groups. There is variety, they are beautiful,” they wrote.

Turns out, they’re not wrong. Also known as brittle stars, these creatures are found in the ocean, describes a blog by Ocean Conservancy. These creatures typically have a tough and spiny surface. They also have the ability to regrow their lost body parts.

What do you think of the video?

