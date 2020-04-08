This black stuff is reminding netizens of Marvel Cinematic Universe villain Venom. What do you think it is?

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:22 IST

Sometimes the Internet churns out content that will make you believe in the existence of aliens or extra terrestrial beings one usually sees in sci-fi movies. Even a photo or video of something that has an uncanny resemblance to a character from a movie is enough to send a chill down one’s spine. Let us show you one such video that will definitely give you the heebie-jeebies. A clip posted on Twitter is raising all sorts of questions among netizens and it may remind you of a popular villain from the Marvel Universe.

The 13-second-clip shows a black moss-like substance wriggling on some rocks. As someone pokes the substance with a blade, it spreads further then retreats. This video is reminding people of the deadly fictional alien symbiote, Venom.

Check out the bizarre video:

Anybody know what this is? pic.twitter.com/B2dQLTm4td — non essential (@sunnyarkade) April 2, 2020

Posted on April 2, the clip has gone viral with over 19.4 million views and tons of confused questions from netizens. While some pointed out the substance’s similarity with Venom, others wanted Tom Hardy and Tobey Maguire in the scene to make the fictional superhero story real.

One Twitter user didn’t want to miss the opportunity of acquiring some superpower in the meantime.

Run? And miss out on awesome powers??? — Jacob Ibarra (@DimSpartanJ13) April 3, 2020

Someone wanted to finish the odd matter then and there without any hesitation

Others had different answers

Nah man...this is the ish that was in Creepshow 2- The Raft pic.twitter.com/SfGpx3Ka6F — Stand With Mashpee 💜💜💜 (@Cavi712) April 3, 2020

Was Marvel right all this time? What do you think?