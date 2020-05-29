e-paper
Someone tell HR to add ‘doggo waves’ on their list of methods of motivation because it works

Nothing special to see here. Just another day at the paw-ffice.

it-s-viral Updated: May 29, 2020 20:34 IST
The hooman raises the canine’s paw so it can easily wave at its colleagues.
The hooman raises the canine’s paw so it can easily wave at its colleagues.(Reddit)
         

Sometimes it can be hard for people to stay motivated and productive at work, even if one thoroughly enjoys their job. When one is doing the same task day-in-and-day-out, it may be easy to lose track of the bigger picture.

Well, if you’re in such a pickle then worry no more. Just take a page out of this doggo’s book who is raising everyone’s morale by hollering at them during a meeting.

This clip was posted on Reddit on May 29. Shared on the subreddit ‘rare puppers’, the video has been very truthfully captioned, “Best way to brighten up any meeting”.

The recording showcases a bunch of hoomans in a seminar-esq meeting. A pupper is seen sitting at the very end of the room with one particular person. The hooman raises the canine’s paw so it can easily wave at its colleagues. As expected, this brings a smile to the faces of everyone watching.

Best way to brighten up any meeting from r/rarepuppers

This post currently has almost 14,000 upvotes and over 50 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to this doggo who is so motivational that it has the potential of becoming a CEO. One person said, “The pupper is raising its paw because it has got something to say in the meeting. Please listen, everyone”. To which another individual responded with, “I think we could increase productivity with treats, and pats; that way, we’ll enhance goodboyism by 100%!” when trying to guess the pooch’s contributions to the very professional discussion.

“I don’t think I’ve seen anything better in my life,” read one comment which we wholeheartedly agreed with.

What are your thoughts on this motivational pupper? Are you lucky enough to be a pet parent who can bring their doggo into the next Zoom meeting? Or are you hoping that one of your colleagues who does have a furry four-legged child will?

