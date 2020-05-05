e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Fred the doggo must be made for customer service because of the cute looks he is serving

Fred the doggo must be made for customer service because of the cute looks he is serving

Fred the dalmatian’s droopy face is here to remind us all to never be rude to call-centre staff.

it-s-viral Updated: May 05, 2020 16:44 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Fred the dalmatian sitting upright at his work station.
Fred the dalmatian sitting upright at his work station.(Twitter/@dog_rates)
         

We all know that the first day at a new job can be a little nerve-racking. It can be particularly hard if you work in customer service because customers predominantly only require service when they’re unhappy with something. But Fred, the very cute looking dalmatian, is here to remind everyone not to be too rude to the help-line staff.

These two pictures were posted on a Twitter account that everyone should follow for prime canine content called ‘We Rate Dogs’. Shared on May 4; the photos were accompanied by a caption that read, “This is Fred. It’s his first day working in customer service. Very sorry to hear your order hasn’t arrived but he already issued a refund. 13/10 really no need to take that tone with him”.

The first image shows Fred the dalmatian sitting upright at his work station. He has his headset on and looks ready to provide service to anyone who may be facing any difficulties today.

However, looking at the second shot, one can assume that maybe Fred’s interaction with the customer didn’t go so well. He has taken off his headset and with one paw on the table, is staring at the lens with sorrowful eyes that scream “why me?”.

We’re sure nobody likes seeing Fred this way. But his droopy face is a humble reminder to all of us to not be mean to call-centre staff because they may end up feeling how Fred is looking.

The post currently has more than 10,000 retweets and over 1 lakh likes.

Here is how tweeple reacted to this hard-woofing doggo.

One person offered words of encouragement:

While another said, “Fred is the only customer service rep I ever want to talk to”.

To which a Twitter user, punnily, responded with:

A Twitter account dedicated to cats tried to pipe-up on the thread:

Although it was evident that nobody wants to argue when the customer happens to be a feline:

What are your thoughts on our friendly customer service dalmatian?

Also read | This doggo, who is doubling as a shark, is a sight to see. Watch

tags
top news
Indians stranded abroad to pay for flights getting them home, says minister
Indians stranded abroad to pay for flights getting them home, says minister
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate now at 27.41 per cent, says govt
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate now at 27.41 per cent, says govt
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
Very bad losers: Harbhajan slams Aussie cricketers for 2001 LBW controversy
Very bad losers: Harbhajan slams Aussie cricketers for 2001 LBW controversy
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
Upcoming 2020 Hyundai i20 is a stunner. Here’s proof
Upcoming 2020 Hyundai i20 is a stunner. Here’s proof
‘No proof from US’: WHO calls Trump’s ‘Covid-Wuhan lab link’ claim speculative
‘No proof from US’: WHO calls Trump’s ‘Covid-Wuhan lab link’ claim speculative
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper