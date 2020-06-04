This video of a cat comforting a doggo at the vet is all types of ‘aww’. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 16:34 IST

Going to the doctor can sometimes be an anxiety-inducing experience. Nobody truly looks forward to hearing a hard-to-pronounce prognosis and taking bitter-tasting medicines. This can especially be true when it comes to our pet friends who have to go see specialists that don’t even speak ‘woof’ or ‘meow’. Well, if you’re a pet parent taking your four-legged child to the vet, take a page from this cat’s book on how to calm your nervous pet.

This just over 10-second-long video was originally shared on Reddit in 2018. Now, a shorter version of the clip has resurfaced on the subreddit ‘animals being bros’.

Captioned, “Kitty comforting a nervous pupper at the vet”, the recording shows a feline inside a pen, probably waiting for its turn to go see the doctor. A doggo is seen lying right in front of the kitty’s cage. The dismay of being at the clinic is visible in the pooch’s eyes.

The cat, probably sensing the dog’s uneasiness, puts a tentative paw on the canine’s forehead. It starts slowly tapping and caressing the pooch, almost as if saying, “There there, there there”. This video may explain why Sheldon Cooper loves listening to ‘Soft Kitty Warm Kitty’ when he’s ill.

Since being shared on June 4, the post has garnered almost 9,500 upvotes and over 50 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to this encouraging cat. One person said, “He just sort of looks up at the cat like ‘oh you’re petting me? Got it,’” referring to the dog’s perspective.

“Here’s my paw of reassurance that you’re gonna be okay,” wrote a Redditor while trying to guess the feline’s narrative about the whole ordeal.

We really do hope that everything turned out well for both of those furry cuties. What are your thoughts on this adorable duo?

