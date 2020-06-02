e-paper
This video of cat-dog siblingship is bound to make you cry happy tears. See

This video of cat-dog siblingship is bound to make you cry happy tears. See

This video of a cat getting used to its new doggo brother is so sweet that it may give you a sugar rush.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 19:41 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The sibling love between this kitty and doggo will melt your heart.
The sibling love between this kitty and doggo will melt your heart.(TikTok/@alyssalauren)
         

If you’re looking for a little pick-me-up or a good cry which will help kick in a rush of those much-needed endorphins, look no further. Here is a cute video of a cat-and-doggo siblingship which is so sweet that it almost seems like it is laced with cotton candy.

This clip was posted on TikTok on May 18. Shared from pet mom Alyssa Lauren’s account, the video has been captioned, “Our newest family member, Baymax”.

The recording shows the beautiful tale of how their feline’s obsession with golden retriever videos led to the inclusion of a new member in their family. The film begins with a black-furred feline gawking at dog videos. A text bubble which reads, “Our cat is obsessed with golden retriever videos...so we did something,” appears on the screen. Behold, Baymax a smol pupper enters the frame.

The kitty is initially intrigued by the doggo’s existence and examines the canine’s being through various inquisitive licks and sniffs. However, soon the snouted cutie wins the cat’s heart as they are seen napping and playing together just a few shots later.

Having read this tale you may assume that you’re ready to watch this wholesome video. But be warned, we cannot guarantee that you won’t get a sugar rush after consuming this sweet content.

@alyssalauren

our newest family member, Baymax! 🐶 @treybeckham ##puppy ##goldenretriever ##dogsoftiktok ##catsoftiktok ##cats ##catsanddogs

♬ New Soul - Yael Naïm

This video has been watched more than 3 million times on the video-sharing application. Plus, the post has almost 8.5 lakh likes and nearly 7000 comments.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to the share. One person said, “This has broken the heights of happiness I’m feeling right now”. While another individual wrote, “OMG I see you on TV all the time. I’m a big fan! You’re a bit smaller than I thought tho,” when trying to guess the kitty’s perspective of meeting the doggo for the very first time.

“This is beautiful,” declared a TikToker and we wholeheartedly agree.

What are your thoughts on this sweet cat-and-doggo siblingship?

