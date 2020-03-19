Viral humour is helping people in Europe deal with fear, boredom amid coronavirus lockdown

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 12:15 IST

As European governments moved to lock down their countries to curb the spread of the coronavirus, citizens turned to gallows humour to deal with the anxiety and boredom of their virtual house arrests.

Some shared inspirational quotes, noting that William Shakespeare made the most of his time in quarantine to pen his most famous plays.

Others mocked their own failures to live up to their lofty plans.

QUARANTINE DIARY



Day 4. 8am: Will use this time in isolation to do things I've always wanted! Maybe learn French? Or read all of Shakespeare? Or teach myself astrophysics? The possibilities are endless!



9pm: Going to bed. Tired after exhausting day of trying on different hats — Sir Michael (@Michael1979) March 15, 2020

Instead of encouraging others to use their downtime to explore their creative instincts, some urged caution.

I know this time of self isolation is hard and scary for people but however bad you are feeling- please, please don’t consider starting your own podcast



Straight men under the age of 35 are particularly vulnerable to this and we all need to be vigilant of the dangers x — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) March 16, 2020

- Footballers join in -

Celebrities also joined in, with Liverpool footballer James Milner playing on his “Mr Boring” reputation to give viral updates of his coping techniques.

The 34-year-old former England midfielder shared a video of himself sorting his tea bags one by one as a response to team-mate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s glamorous video of him dancing with pop star girlfriend Perrie Edwards on their stairs.

“Barrels of laughs here in Milner household as well -- rationing the tea bags for the week,” he tweeted on Monday.

Hey @Alex_OxChambo Barrels of laughs here in the Milner household as well - rationing the tea bags for the week👍👍#crazydays#somuchtogetonwith#notgotthemovestocompete pic.twitter.com/WLDAJjyHOc — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 15, 2020

One widely shared joke focused on panic-buying, that has seen supermarkets stripped of long-life goods and cleaning products.

ALDI: a MIG welder, a pink sports bra, 2 trumpets & 1 wetsuit. — Nigel Walsh 🙌🏻 (@nigelwalsh) March 13, 2020

Those worried about not being able to exercise could try an “olive oil” treadmill by squirting the slippery substance onto the kitchen floor and using the worktop as a support, a video suggested.

Me when I found out my gym closed until April. #stayhomechallengepic.twitter.com/RagbOKU4kb — Marie C (@9woodMac) March 17, 2020

Some speculated that locked-down couples might find other ways to keep fit.

Prediction:



There will be a minor baby boom in 9 months .... and then one day in 2033 we will witness the rise of the QUAREN-TEENS 😂😂😂 — 💋Ms. Quinzel 💋 (@Jessieg42750788) March 15, 2020

Russian football fans dealt with the outbreak with fatalism.

Zenit Saint Petersburg supporters held up a huge banner reading “we are all infected with football and will die for Zenit”.

Fellow citizens mocked the Russian government, joking that “upon crossing Russia’s borders any coronavirus becomes seasonal flu”.

Another popular joke made light of fears over food shortages in the form of a lonely-hearts message.

“URGENT! A man with a supply of buckwheat groats and pasta seeks a woman with a supply of sugar and toilet paper,” it read.

- Kids and cats -

Across the west, the younger generation made fun of their inability to deal with food rationing, including in @Michael1979’s viral quarantine diary.

QUARANTINE DIARY



Day 1: I have stocked up on enough non-perishable food and supplies to last me for months, maybe years, so that I can remain in isolation for as long as it takes to see out this pandemic



Day 1 + 45 minutes: I am in the supermarket because I wanted a Twix — Sir Michael (@Michael1979) March 12, 2020

Inevitably, animals became an online focal point, with #QuarantineCats trending on Twitter as users posted their pets -- many of them dressed up -- to boost spirits.

Other videos showed the felines walking over laptops and playing with crucial cables as the reality of working from home set in for millions.

Those with young children faced similar problems. Twitter user Lindsey C wrote that the “biggest takeaway so far, my son’s teacher needs a raise”.

Others tweeted joke pictures of their children locked in cages or handcuffed, leaving them free to work undisturbed.

Even those without children or pets were having trouble adapting to working from home, with self-discipline a common problem.

Work From Home... DAY 1: Crisp shirt, fresh jeans, Seize The Day!! DAY 2: Sweatpants, yesterday’s underwear. DAY 3: Seriously questions value of showering and shaving. DAY 4: Takes first two conference calls from bed.🤯🤦‍♂️ — Mike Sievert (@SievertMike) March 12, 2020

Through the uncertainty, humour was also used to try and bring some perspective to the strange new reality.

Your grandparents were called to war. You’re being called to sit on your couch. You can do this. #QuarantineLife — Sara Jefry (@SaraJefry) March 15, 2020

