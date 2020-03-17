People around the world are trying to make their time in isolation interesting. Here’s how

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 16:46 IST

Highlights People are coming up with different ways to keep themselves engaged during self-isolation

While some are playing with pets, other are creating new indoor games

These videos show how people are doing that

It is said that Isaac Newton discovered calculus and that William Shakespear wrote ‘King Lear’ while in quarantine. With the rise in Covid-19 cases around the world and increased advisories for self-isolation, people may now have more alone time than they had previously anticipated. These social media users may not be writing a 15th century play or developing a math discipline that is going to haunt teens for ages, but they are definitely letting their creative juices flow to make social distancing interesting.

The trend on Twitter called ‘Quarantine Games’ has got people from around the world participating in creative - and somewhat - ridiculous ways to combat isolation.

Some top contenders of Quarantine Games are those that can be played with one’s pet. Here are a few hilarious examples in case you were planning on getting competitive with your animal companion.

Surely a candidate for a new Sport in the inaugural Self-Isolation Olympics that we surely have to get going some point soon? pic.twitter.com/b0Hv5vEuGw — 𝕄𝕚𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕖𝕝 𝕎𝕒𝕣𝕓𝕦𝕣𝕥𝕠𝕟 🔰 (@mikewarburton) March 15, 2020

I’ve invented a game of "cat cricket".



🏏My cat has to defend the box from my ping pong ball.



🏏If the ball hits the cardboard, that’s a point to me. 🤷🏻‍♂️



🏏If she bats it away that’s a point to her. 😺



First to ten wins. 🙌🏼



Just look at that leg glance... 🏏 #Caturday pic.twitter.com/FBAUGYbND2 — Chris Lee 👨🏻‍💻🇪🇺 (@CMRLee) March 14, 2020

As many major sports events are being cancelled or postponed people are also coming up with their own versions of playful activities.

Update: Not all sports are cancelled pic.twitter.com/VHmxFinflV — Marty O (@martoo14) March 14, 2020

As gyms, theatres, bars, and restaurants are fully or partially closed to prevent gatherings in large groups, here are some other hilarious ways in which people are keeping themselves entertained.

Me building a makeshift gym in my living room during self quarantine pic.twitter.com/KGRLuabO3A — Eric D (@ericd) March 15, 2020

In case you are working from home or getting bored in self-isolation, we hope these games amuse you.