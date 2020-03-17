e-paper
People around the world are trying to make their time in isolation interesting. Here’s how

With the rise in Covid-19 cases around the world, many are following self-isolation.

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 16:46 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People are playing games with their pets to make their isolation interesting.
Highlights
  • People are coming up with different ways to keep themselves engaged during self-isolation
  • While some are playing with pets, other are creating new indoor games
  • These videos show how people are doing that

It is said that Isaac Newton discovered calculus and that William Shakespear wrote ‘King Lear’ while in quarantine. With the rise in Covid-19 cases around the world and increased advisories for self-isolation, people may now have more alone time than they had previously anticipated. These social media users may not be writing a 15th century play or developing a math discipline that is going to haunt teens for ages, but they are definitely letting their creative juices flow to make social distancing interesting.

The trend on Twitter called ‘Quarantine Games’ has got people from around the world participating in creative - and somewhat - ridiculous ways to combat isolation.

Some top contenders of Quarantine Games are those that can be played with one’s pet. Here are a few hilarious examples in case you were planning on getting competitive with your animal companion.

As many major sports events are being cancelled or postponed people are also coming up with their own versions of playful activities.

As gyms, theatres, bars, and restaurants are fully or partially closed to prevent gatherings in large groups, here are some other hilarious ways in which people are keeping themselves entertained.

In case you are working from home or getting bored in self-isolation, we hope these games amuse you.

