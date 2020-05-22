e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Watch singing husky Kovu give Jason Mraz a run for his money as he hums along to ‘I’m Yours’ with his hooman

Watch singing husky Kovu give Jason Mraz a run for his money as he hums along to ‘I’m Yours’ with his hooman

Step-aside Jason Mraz because there is another singing sensation in town. It has four paws, one snout, and a whole lot of spirit. Say hello to Kovu the singing husky.

it-s-viral Updated: May 22, 2020 14:34 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This video was posted on Kovu the signing husky’s Instagram account.
This video was posted on Kovu the signing husky's Instagram account.(Instagram/@kovu.sings)
         

Some of us may remember the track ‘I’m Yours’ by Jason Mraz. The 2008 soft-rock hit with undertones of Reggae captured people’s hearts and stayed on the Billboard charts for 76 weeks. Even now, more than ten years after the song’s release, its cheery tune can be heard on a low-volume at many coffee shops. Well, now there is a new cover of the classic song which may leave you swooning even more than the original did.

This video was posted on Kovu the signing husky’s Instagram account on May 18. The clip was shared with a caption that reads, “I’m Yours (and feeling VERY vocal this morning)”.

The recording shows Kovu’s hooman, Tate Hegstrom, and the bi-eyed husky jamming to Jason Mraz’s I’m Yours. Hegstrom strings the notes of the track on his guitar whilst providing some base vocal support by sounding the lyrics. However, Kovu is the real star of this entire performance with his loud yet well-placed howls. Check out the cute video for yourself:

🎶I’m Yours (and feeling VERY vocal this morning)🎶

Since being shared, the post has obtained almost 7,000 views and many positive comments. Here is how netizens reacted to Kovu the singing husky.

One Instagram user said, “Just can’t. This is too adorable”. While another individual wrote, “This is the best thing on the Internet. Ever”. Now, we haven’t scoured all of the Internet but we’re also sure videos of this singing doggo are some of the best things on it.

“I love how he faces you when he’s singing,” read one comment.

This isn’t the first time Kovu has showcased his talents for netizens. His cover of Lean on Me by Bill Withers went all sorts of viral earlier this month.

Check out more on the doggo’s official Instagram.

What are your thoughts on this singing superstar?

