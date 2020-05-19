Congratulate Moose, the therapy pooch, who just got an honorary dogtorate degree

it-s-viral

Updated: May 19, 2020 19:19 IST

It is that time of the year again when students are moving the tassel towards the left and throwing their black caps up in the air to mark their graduation from higher education institutions. This year Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University has granted an unusual candidate an honorary doctorate. Or should we say, dogtorate?

Meet Moose, a therapy doggo, who has been part of the Virginia Tech family since 2014. A post shared on the canine’s very own Instagram on May 16 shed light on how he has become an indispensable part of the institution by working with programs that help better hooman mental health. The caption of the image stated that the pooch “has participated in more than 7,500 individual and group counselling sessions and has completed countless hours of outreach”. It also detailed how Moose would receive his degree from Virginia Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine during the virtual graduation ceremony for the class of 2020.

This cute share garnered almost 1,200 likes.

Just yesterday, May 18, Moose shared his feeling about the whole graduation experience in another Instagram post which accumulated over 1,500 likes.

Here is how netizens reacted to this educated doggo who is advocating for better mental health. One person on the photo-sharing application said, “This page is gold”. Whilst another wrote, “Congratulations Moose!! You deserve your dogploma”. We couldn’t agree more.

“Great job Moose, I know by looking at that face that he helped so many,” read one comment on the post. Truly, don’t you think Moose just has one of those ‘calming’ faces?

It is so good to see this doggo get celebrated for all the strides he is making in bettering mental health awareness for people in higher education. What are your thoughts on this new Dogtor?

