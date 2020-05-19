e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Forget Romeo Juliet, this love story between a corgi and a pug has us extremely invested

Forget Romeo Juliet, this love story between a corgi and a pug has us extremely invested

This corgi and pug’s story will instantly make your heart melt.

it-s-viral Updated: May 19, 2020 08:52 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Erica Rhodes found out the corgi’s name is Lula and also introduced her dog, Weston, to her.
Erica Rhodes found out the corgi’s name is Lula and also introduced her dog, Weston, to her.(TikTok/@Ericarhodes20)
         

Love can strike at anytime and for these corgi and pug doggos that time may be now. A TikToker has shared the most adorable videos to document her and her pupper’s meeting with the cutest corgi next door.

It all started when TikToker Erica Rhodes chanced upon the corgi and said hi to the pupper. The friendly pooch instantly took to the hooman next door and instantly laid down for some belly rubs. So what if they were divided by a fence?

“My neighbor’s corgi is my spirit animal,” she captioned the video which has raked up over a million views.

@ericarhodes20

My neighbors corgi is my spirit animal :)

♬ original sound - ericarhodes20

Earlier this month, Rhodes shared part 2 of this series by showing us what happened when she met the corgi. She found out her name is Lula and also introduced her dog, Weston, to her.

They didn’t get along immediately. In fact, Lula’s little human even mentioned why that may be by saying, “Girls don’t really like playing with boys.”

@ericarhodes20

Part 2: Finally met the corgi, her name is lula

♬ original sound - ericarhodes20

But things changed quickly. “Romeo and Juliet, Lula trying to get to Weston by digging under the fence,” captioned her next video. It shows Lula trying her best to crawl under the fence and get to Weston’s side.

@ericarhodes20

Romeo and Juliet, Lula trying to get to Weston by digging under the fence haha

♬ original sound - ericarhodes20

We’re not sure what happens next because Rhodes hasn’t posted any more updates. She even changed her bio to, “Keeping tik tok casual sorry it’s not only videos of my neighbors corgi”.

But we do hope Weston and Lula are happy.

“Cutest and most wholesome content I’ve seen all day,” reads a comment on one of the videos and we can’t help agree.

What are your thoughts on these star-crossed woof-vers?

