e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘What would you take to a trip on Moon,’ asks NASA. People answer and how

‘What would you take to a trip on Moon,’ asks NASA. People answer and how

NASA asked people to share their answer using the hashtag #NASAMoonKit.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 07, 2020 08:37 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NASA shared this image of the Moon on Instagram.
NASA shared this image of the Moon on Instagram. (Instagram/@NASA)
         

There are many who may have imagined what it would be like to go to the Moon. However, have you ever thought what you would take with you if you ever get a chance? That’s what NASA has now asked netizens and they answered in creative ways.

“What would you take with you on a trip to the moon,” NASA wrote while sharing a post on Instagram. In the caption, they further mentioned about their upcoming missions, including the one to land the “first woman and the next man on the Moon.”

Also, in the post, the space agency asked people to submit their entries using the hashtag #NASAMoonKit.

The post is complete with two images. One image is of the Moon and the other shows a model moon travel kit.

Read the entire post here:

Since being shared, the post has received close to a million likes and tons of comments.

“My 8-year-old son Jackson says he would take his Boy Scout mess kit... and a jet pack, just in case!,” wrote an Instagram user. “My doggies and my friends,” expressed another. “Coffee,” said a third.

There were a few who also commented on the beauty of the celestial body. Just like this Instagram user who wrote, “The imperfections of its surface make it completely perfect.” Another individual commented, “It looks so beautiful.”

What would your answer be?

Also Read | Have you seen this ‘galactic glamour shot’ by NASA? It’s gorgeous

tags
top news
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
Covid-19: ICMR receives clinical trial approval for animal-derived antibodies treatment
Covid-19: ICMR receives clinical trial approval for animal-derived antibodies treatment
In or out of sync? Political circles buzzing with BJP, LJP question
In or out of sync? Political circles buzzing with BJP, LJP question
SSR death probe: Bombay HC’s order on Rhea’s bail plea expected today
SSR death probe: Bombay HC’s order on Rhea’s bail plea expected today
Facebook, Twitter take action over Trump’s posts suggesting Covid-19 is ‘just like flu’
Facebook, Twitter take action over Trump’s posts suggesting Covid-19 is ‘just like flu’
India’s high Covid-19 recovery rate due to 17 states and UTs: Health ministry
India’s high Covid-19 recovery rate due to 17 states and UTs: Health ministry
Health ministry issues SOPs for festive season to control Covid-19 transmission
Health ministry issues SOPs for festive season to control Covid-19 transmission
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In