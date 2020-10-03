e-paper
Have you seen this ‘galactic glamour shot’ by NASA? It’s gorgeous

“My mind is blown,” read one comment under the Instagram post.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 03, 2020 16:15 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image was shared on October 2.
The image was shared on October 2.(Instagram/@nasa)
         

Images of outer space can often mesmerise many whilst simultaneously leaving them intrigued. This notion is illustrated aptly in this ‘galactic glamour shot’ shared by NASA. The post is not only entertaining but also educating netizens about one particular galaxy that lies beyond our Milky Way.

NASA shared this post from their official Instagram account on October 2. The caption shared alongside the image details what it depicts.

“Galactic Glamour Shot! This spiral galaxy in the constellation of the Wolf sparkles from 60 million light-years away,” it reads. The text further goes onto explain that there was recently a supernova in the galaxy. It says, “This supernova (2017cbv) was a specific type, in which a white dwarf steals so much mass from a companion star that it becomes unstable and explodes, releasing enough energy to light up that part of the galaxy”.

Check out the stunning picture:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has accumulated over 8.4 lakh likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is how Instagram users reacted to the ‘galactic glamour shot’. One person said, “Fabulous”.

Another individual wrote, “Wow! Super beautiful”. “My mind is blown,” read one comment under the Instagram post.

Somebody else proclaimed, “Perfect! That is the beauty of the universe”. Another Instagram user declared, “One of the most beautiful views I’ve ever seen”.

Many also left positive emojis such as hearts, thumbs up and clapping hands under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share?

