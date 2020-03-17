e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Woman from Greece dances to Madhuri’s Ek Do Teen to fight coronavirus stress

Woman from Greece dances to Madhuri’s Ek Do Teen to fight coronavirus stress

“Katerina is from Greece and a huge fan of famous Indian actress Madhuri Dixit,” says the tweet shared by Twitter user Mr Belutsch.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 17, 2020 12:47 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Katerina Korosidou dances her heart out to the famous track.
Katerina Korosidou dances her heart out to the famous track.(Twitter/@Mr_Belutsch)
         

Coronavirus has altered the way people across the globe function. In a world that’s learning to deal with the anxiety around the infection, some people are taking on different ways to alleviate the tension. Case in point this woman from Greece who is dancing her way out of stress. Her video is going viral and it’s not just her spirit and her dance moves but her choice of song as well that has a role to play in her video getting so many wonderful reactions.

The 37-second-long clip shows the woman named Katerina Korosidou dancing to Madhuri Dixit’s superhit track Ek Do Teen.

“While the world is in stress because of coronavirus, my colleague Katerina Korosidou is enjoying dancing at work to get away from Corona stress. Katerina is from Greece and a huge fan of famous Indian actress Madhuri Dixit,” says the tweet shared by Twitter user Mr Belutsch.

Watch Korosidou dance her heart out to the famous track. She may make you want to get up and dance as well.

The video is winning Twitter and rightly so. Since being shared, the video has collected over 2,100 likes and more than 600 retweets. People are posting some wonderful comments about Korosidou.

“She is a superstar,” says a Twitter user. “Would like her to perform on other songs of Madhuri too,” requests another. “Wonderful, way to go Katerina, keep rocking and enjoying life,” comments a third. “Reminded me of the crazy times of movie watching in cinema halls with Madhuri ji dancing,” writes another.

Earlier this month, another similar video won over people on Twitter. With a message of #JoyFightsFear, CNN correspondent Will Ripley danced his stress away by grooving to Muqabla from Street Dancer 3D. His video also won love from Varun Dhawan who acted in the film.

What do you think about the videos?

