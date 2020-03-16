This short clip of match sticks has a big message for everyone. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 19:06 IST

If you spend a decent amount of time on the Internet, chances are you’ve come across a lot of articles, PSAs, and warnings on coronavirus. Amid this, something that’s recommended as a huge preventive measures is ‘social distancing’ - which means reducing contact and maintaining a distance from others in order to reduce the spread of the virus. However, should someone still find it difficult to understand why social distancing is important right now, here’s a video that can help.

Illustrator Juan Delcan has created a short clip to share a very big message. And both the message and his clip are going viral.

The clip, all of 12-seonds-long, uses match sticks fast catching fire to explain why people need to “do your part and stay home. It’s all we can do.”

Do your part and stay home. It’s all we can do. pic.twitter.com/dLOkV3znNe — juan delcan (@juan_delcan) March 16, 2020

The clip has caught the attention of many on Twitter and people are sharing the same message about the video.

Actress Olivia Wilde shared the video and her tweet has collected over 44,000 likes and more than 16,600 retweets - and counting.

Many others on Twitter are also sharing the message.

Social distancing by Juan delcan pic.twitter.com/vchWkXkpYC — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) March 15, 2020

This 12 sec video by @juan_delcan is brilliant. It is the simplest way to explain social distancing and how it stops the spread of #COVID19. Send it to everyone you know. https://t.co/LUkYsF9y1m — Victoria Brownworth ☣ (@VABVOX) March 16, 2020

We all want to make a difference. This is our chance 💛



Thanks to @juan_delcan for creating this representation of the difference each of us can make. h/t @goodgoodgood #MondayMotivation #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/OOzayEBOPc — GivingTuesday (@GivingTuesday) March 16, 2020

⚠️Please stay home, it's our duty to contain this virus. It only works if we all work together.

Social distancing explained in a video (credits to @juan_delcan)#COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/sOuZnBwraf — Elie Habib (@elie_h) March 15, 2020

Coronavirus has led several countries in Europe to go into lockdown. In India 114 cases of coronavirus infections have been reported.

Also Read | Fitness instructor holds rooftop workout session amid coronavirus lockdown in Spain