This short clip of match sticks has a big message for everyone. Watch

Illustrator Juan Delcan has created a clip that’s going viral.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 16, 2020 19:06 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“Do your part and stay home. It’s all we can do,” says Juan Delcan who created and shared the clip.
“Do your part and stay home. It’s all we can do,” says Juan Delcan who created and shared the clip. (Twitter/@juan_delcan)
         

If you spend a decent amount of time on the Internet, chances are you’ve come across a lot of articles, PSAs, and warnings on coronavirus. Amid this, something that’s recommended as a huge preventive measures is ‘social distancing’ - which means reducing contact and maintaining a distance from others in order to reduce the spread of the virus. However, should someone still find it difficult to understand why social distancing is important right now, here’s a video that can help.

Illustrator Juan Delcan has created a short clip to share a very big message. And both the message and his clip are going viral.

The clip, all of 12-seonds-long, uses match sticks fast catching fire to explain why people need to “do your part and stay home. It’s all we can do.”

The clip has caught the attention of many on Twitter and people are sharing the same message about the video.

Actress Olivia Wilde shared the video and her tweet has collected over 44,000 likes and more than 16,600 retweets - and counting.

Many others on Twitter are also sharing the message.

 Coronavirus has led several countries in Europe to go into lockdown. In India 114 cases of coronavirus infections have been reported.

